Shriners out in force for parade

Members of the group deftly maneuver three-wheelers along the parade route.
An alligator strolls confidently through Mount Airy’s central business district as if he owns the place.
Clowns amuse onlookers during the parade.
Mini-trucks are a big hit at the event.
The Oasis Oriental Band from Greensboro performs from a colorful float that draws attention to one of the organization’s charitable endeavors, Shriners Hospitals.
Though they lack a vehicular means of conveyance as did other Shriners, this walking group seems content all the same.
Downtown Mount Airy has its Christmas parades, along with Fourth of July, Mayberry Days and Veterans Day parades, but for one afternoon the Shriners were exclusively in the spotlight.
While the Shriners are a familiar presence for the local yuletide parades, with their mini-vehicles and other attractions, on Saturday they were the main event as far as processions through the central business district are concerned.
The organization held its Oasis Shriners Spring Ceremonial in Mount Airy from Thursday through Sunday, basically an annual convention that was here for the first time ever.
A estimated 500 Shriners were in town from 40 to 50 different groups spanning an area from Greensboro to the western part of North Carolina, including Charlotte.
Along with holding business meetings, the members experienced Mayberry and other attractions.
Parade showcases group
The Shriners define themselves as “a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love and relief to others in need,” which was amply displayed Saturday afternoon when they made their presence known with the downtown parade.
It ran more than 30 minutes, with the event well-attended by members of the public lining North Main Street who braved temperatures in the upper 80s..
With the fraternal organization taking center stage, its usual vehicles and other units were rolled out— but in significantly higher numbers that normally appear in parades here.
This included an array of mini-tractor-trailers along with various versions of three-wheelers and miniature race cars, including one representing Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s black number 3.
Some top Shriners rode in muscle cars for the parade, which also included an array of antique vehicles some might call jalopies.
Along with colorful floats, there were several bands walking the route — including one called the Oasis Pickers — which belted out such tunes as “When the Saints Go Marching In” and Sweet Caroline.
Then there were clowns and a costumed alligator who delighted the crowd.
Many Shriners wore their distinctive fez, derived from the city of Fez, Morocco, chosen as the official headgear of the fraternity to complement the organization’s pomp and pageantry, theme, ceremonies and events, according to historical information on the Shriners.
“I liked the music,” said Ada Craft of Wilkes County, who was at the parade with family members including her mom Beth.
Beth also had her favorites: “I liked seeing the little semis (trucks) and all the different unique vehicles.”
Allen Marfin, a Shriner from Charlotte — wearing the familiar red fez hat with a black tassel, had a bird’s-eye view of the parade from a spot at the intersection of North Main and West Oak streets.
“I think it went well,” Marfin said of both the procession and the local reception for the Shriners gathering in general.
“Mount Airy was very hospitable,” he said in praising the cooperation seen from local officials.
“And I think everybody here had a good time.”
