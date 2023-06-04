Roundpeak Masonic Lodge supports Children’s Center

Staff Report
In this submitted photo are seen the Lodge members who attended the meeting and worked on the fundraiser and Children’s Center Representatives: Ricky Lawson, Jim Schoenberger, Thomas Taylor, Dusty Lyons, Bear Jones, Kevin Easter, Gary McMillian, Corey Easter, Kit Burcham, Ronnie Sprinkle, Robin Testerman, Terri Mosley, Phillip Hart, Danielle Stanley, Justin Cagle, Randy Brown, Mike Wadell, Ricky White, Brandon McMillian, Richard McMillian, Bobby York, Charly Moncus, and Jim Bedsaul.
The Roundpeak Masonic Lodge #616 submitted this photo of Master Dusty Lyons, Junior Warden Kevin Easter, Chaplain and Children’s Center Board Member Corey Easter, Children’s Center Director Robin Testerman, Children’s Center Board Member Terri Mosley, Community Outreach Coordinator Danielle Stanley and Senior Warden Mike Wadell.

The Roundpeak Masonic Lodge #616 in Roundpeak recently presented a from the lodge and its members to support The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina.

The lodge donated $5,030.60 that was the result of the proceeds from its spring pancake fundraiser conducted in March.

The Children’s Center is located in Dobson and provides a wide range of programs that support the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse. In addition, the center provides a residential safe-haven for children ages 6-18.

Traditionally, spring fundraiser proceeds are donated to the Masonic Home For Children in Oxford. However, this year the lodge members voted to focus on ways they could enhance the local community with the fundraiser proceeds.

On hand to receive the check was Robin Testerman, director of the Children’s Center, Dr. Terri Mosley, Children’s Center board member, and Danielle Stanley, community outreach coordinator for the Children’s Center.