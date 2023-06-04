Reeves named top superintendent

June 4, 2023 John Peters News 0
Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves poses with an unidentified woman shortly after being named Administrator of the Year at the Second Annual North Carolina Showcase, hosted by the North Carolina Association of Scholastic Activities at the UNC Greensboro Auditorium. (Surry County Schools photo)

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves recently was named Administrator of the Year at the Second Annual North Carolina Showcase, hosted by the North Carolina Association of Scholastic Activities at the UNC Greensboro Auditorium.

The showcase featured many major announcements for the organization, such as the addition of elementary school-level competitions beginning during the 2023-2024 school year, and included all major year-end awards for school districts and personnel.

The North Carolina Association of Scholastic Activities Administrator of the Year is chosen from among all nominees who best supported scholastic activities in their school district, according to the association. The awards committee recognized an across the board increase in participation in scholastic activities from Surry County Schools, which led them to win the School District Cup for the sixth time. A principal called Dr. Reeves the “driving force” behind this increased participation.

“Dr. Travis L. Reeves has been a champion of scholastic excellence since arriving in Surry County ten years ago,” the agency said. “Under his leadership, interest in HOSA and SkillsUSA has expanded, First LEGO League has now expanded to include elementary robotics, and Surry County Schools now hosts debate tournaments. This school year, the district hosted its first JROTC All-County Cup at Raven Knob Scout Reservation. The district also introduced its first E-Sports team at Surry Early College, which participated in the Spartan Championship at UNC-Greensboro.”

“Receiving this award is a validation of our district’s commitment to excellence. It is a celebration of the countless hours spent collaborating with dedicated educators, tirelessly analyzing data, and implementing innovative strategies to drive positive outcomes. It is a recognition of the dedication of our teachers, staff, and parents, who share in our vision and work tirelessly to support our students’ growth,” Reeves said.