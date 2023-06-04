Two dead in Pinnacle, man jailed on murder charges

June 3, 2023
Two men are dead and a Pinnacle resident is in jail held on two murder charges in connection to their deaths.

The Stokes Count Sheriff’s Office has released few details as of Saturday evening, but Visnu N Fernandez, age 38, of Merridon Drive, is being held in the Stokes County jail with no bond, charged with two counts of murder.

The case unfolded earlier Saturday, when sheriff’s office deputies were sent to an address on Merridon Drive in Pinnacle. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the exact address at this time. There, deputies “discovered two white males with multiple injuries,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said on Saturday. “Emergency personnel immediately arrived and confirmed the two victims as deceased.”

“During the investigation a suspect was identified as Visnu N Fernandez, age 38, of Merridon Drive,” the sheriff said, without revealing what led him to be fingered as a suspect. “Fernandez was quickly appended and taken into custody.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Lemons said his department was not releasing the names of the victims because the next of kin had not yet been informed.

“We would like to thank the Pilot Mountain Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Stokes County EMS for their assistance,” the sheriff said. “The loss of life is always tragic. I am thankful that we were able to arrest the suspect very quickly to limit any further danger to our citizens.”

He did not release additional information regarding the nature of the injuries to the deceased, if any weapons were used, or what the relationship between Fernandez and the deceased may have been.