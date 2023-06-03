Surry-Yadkin EMC Offers grants for local teachers

June 3, 2023

DOBSON — Teachers can now apply for Bright Ideas education grants from Surry-Yadkin EMC. The local electric cooperative is providing grants of up to $1,000 to bring creative learning projects to life and enhance educational experiences for local students. Teachers can apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.

“We’re pleased to continue our long history of supporting teachers and students with grants that fulfill needs in local classrooms,” said Wendy Wood, manager of Communications & Community Relations for Surry-Yadkin EMC. “As a community-focused organization, we are committed to building a brighter future for our students and our region, and we encourage all educators with bright ideas to submit an application.”

Surry-Yadkin EMC expects to award $7,250 in Bright Ideas grants to local teachers in the 2023-2024 school year. Funding is available for K-12 classroom projects in all curriculum areas including art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team and must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.

The Bright Ideas education grant program is a shared initiative of all 26 electric co-ops in North Carolina. Collectively, Surry-Yadkin EMC and North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have issued more than $15 million supporting 14,200 projects benefiting well over 3.5 million students statewide since 1994.

Teachers who apply by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered in a drawing for $100.

The final deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit syemc.com to find details on submission requirements. For more information about the program and grant-writing tips, please visit www.ncbrightideas.com.