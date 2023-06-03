Summer arts camp getting started next week

June 3, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
William Merritt shows off some of the work he did in the crafts at Arts Alive in 2022. Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
<p>Surry Strings Camp often elicits plenty of smiles and excitement while helping children learn a little bit about the area’s musical heritage.</p> <p>Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council</p>

Area youth will have the chance to explore the arts this summer at the Surry Arts Council’s art camps.

Registration is open and spaces are limited. Scholarships are available to Surry County residents for all summer camp programs from the Kester Sink Scholarship Endowment and Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS PA. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

There are several camps available throughout the summer, each focusing on different arts disciplines. Everything from acting, crafts, dance, music, theatre and visual arts will be explored.

Arts Alive will be held June 5-8 for ages 3-5 and June 12-15 for ages 6-11, from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Instructors are Tyler Matanick, Bruce Burgess, and Emily Burgess. Campers will discover Surry County and learn about geology, famous citizens, and history through music, dance, and crafts. The Arts Alive Parade, festival and entertainment for all participants and their families will be held on June 15 at 5:45 pm. Registration is $50.

Musical Theatre Boot Camp will be on June 12-16 for ages 9-18 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Playhouse with Tyler Matanick. Learn about the behind-the-scenes work — lighting, audio, prop building — that goes into a theater production. Registration is $75.

Princess Camp is June 19-23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 4 and older in the council’s Dance Studio below the Andy Griffith Museum, with Madeline Matanick. Princesses will learn etiquette, manners, and movement as well as daily crafts. Registration is $75

Surry Strings Camp runs July 10-13, for ages 6 and up, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre. Instruments are provided during the camp sessions and kids are given an introduction to the basics of playing fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and banjo as well as Surry County’s distinctive style of music. Registration is $100. Surry Strings Camp is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Jim Vipperman is the instructor.

Youth Acting Camp will run June 19-23 and June 26-30, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. for ages 6-18 and from July 17-21 and July 24-28, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. for ages 6-18, in the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Participants will learn blocking, memorization, and characterization. Each two-week session will culminate with a performance on June 30 and July 28 respectively. Registration is $100.

Musical Theatre Dance Camp with Tyler Matanick will be held from June 26-30 for ages 7-15 and meets in the dance studio below the Andy Griffith Museum, from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., and registration is $75. Campers will be instructed in combining ballet and jazz dance styles with Broadway show tunes. There will be a showcase for families during the final class.

Visual Arts Camp with Madeline Matanick will run June 26-30 for ages 4-8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and July 10-14 for ages 9-16 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the arts council art studio. Participants will explore painting and drawing basics. Registration is $75.

For additional information on summer camps, or to register, visit www.surryarts.org or call the Surry Arts Council office at 336-786-7998.