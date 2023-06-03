Police reports

• Two cases involving financial transaction card fraud surfaced this week in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

One of the incidents involved Truist Financial credit cards issued to Terry Carlos Melton and Kelly Renee Melton of Galax, Virginia, five in all, which were stolen.

Police records indicate that they were used Thursday by an unknown party for unauthorized transactions at Walmart, with no loss total listed for the crimes.

A separate case of financial transaction card fraud occurred Wednesday when a card owned by Karen Annette-Easter Casstevens, listed as a disabled resident of Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center on Allred Mill Road, was used without her consent to obtain an undisclosed sum of money.

• A hit-and-run incident occurred last Saturday at the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street, where an unknown suspect ran into a water shutoff valve for the business and left the scene

This resulted in total damages of $500 to the water shutoff valve and valve cover.

• A vehicle was stolen on May 26 from the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

The gray Ford Taurus valued at $1,000 had been left unsecured in the lot, enabling its theft. The owner of the car, for which no model year was listed, was identified as Charles Bradley Hawks of Greyhound Road, an employee of Lowe’s Home Improvement.

No license plate number was listed in police records for the Taurus.