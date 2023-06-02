Arts grant applications now open

June 2, 2023 John Peters News 0

The Surry Arts Council encourages established or emerging individual artists who are residing in Surry County to apply for Artist Support Grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 to enhance their skills or improve their business operations.

Applicants must reside in the region where they are applying continuously for at least one year prior to the application deadline; be at least 18 years old; and either be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident alien.

Artists representing visual, craft, performing, traditional, and interdisciplinary art forms are encouraged to apply. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. The Artist Support Grants will support new or ongoing projects that take place between Jan, 1, 2024 and Dec, 31, 2024 (all grant funding must be spent by June 30, 2024). Grant Awards may range from $500 – $1,500. Applicants may receive full or partial funding.

All information regarding the grant is available at: https://stokesarts.org/artistgrant/. This year, all applications must be completed online at https://ncarts.gosmart.org/. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Call 336-786-7998 or email marianna@surryarts.org with questions regarding this application.