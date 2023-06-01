Nonprofit celebrates anniversary

As citizens held up small signs bearing messages including “Support the Arts” and “Fund the Library,” speaker after speaker at a public hearing on Mount Airy’s proposed budget criticized cuts it includes for those and other programs.

“As I look around the (crowded) room here this evening, I see a community united,” Executive Director Matt Edwards of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, one of more than 20 people offering comments during a city council meeting Thursday night.

“You have people here who are very passionate in their beliefs,” said Adreann Belle, another speaker.

The hearing, dominating the roughly two-hour gathering, focused on proposed reductions in city funding to organizations including the museum, Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Public Library and Mount Airy Rescue Squad for the 2023-2024 fiscal year beginning on July 1.

Although those entities aren’t officially part of city government, Mount Airy officials in recent years have approved such allocations recognizing that they make valuable contributions to the community, including culturally and otherwise.

Projections for next near in each case all show reductions from the present fiscal year’s funding levels of $103,650 for the library, $87,500 for the arts group, $10,000 to the museum and $7,500 for the rescue squad.

For 2023-2024, special appropriations to outside agencies are proposed at $3,750 for the squad, $5,000 for the museum, $43,750 to arts group (plus $32,750 for maintenance) and $51,825 for the library (plus $60,750 for maintenance).

The maintenance funding reflects the fact that the city government owns the library and Surry Arts Council buildings and has a vested interest in their upkeep. The furor manifested Thursday night focused on the slashing of general operational, non-building support.

Spirited comments

Those attending Thursday night’s meeting packed the council chambers of the Municipal Building and spilled into the lobby.

Many speakers’ remarks were laced with passion and emotion, including concerns about how budget cuts to agencies such as the arts group and library could harm children due to the services and activities they provide.

Mark Driggers ventured to the speaker’s podium to say that the Surry Arts Council’s presence, with its various theater and other programs for young people, have prevented suicides among that group.

“To cut the budget is quite literally putting these children’s lives at risk,” Driggers charged, calling the idea of slashing the arts funding “crazy.”

Nicole Harrison said her daughter has been helped by her involvement with the arts council.

“She is the reason I fight for the arts,” Harrison said. “The arts council is a mainstay in the community.”

In also praising that organization’s value to children, one local mom observed that “the Surry Arts Council gives them a place to learn, laugh, make friends and have a home away from home.”

Another, Jessica Chilton, said participation in its programs has helped her daughter, who suffers from autism spectrum disorder.

The hearing participants tended to support one group, although some, such as Jennifer Johnson-Brown, advocated for the library, arts group and museum, saying the decrease to the latter threatens local history.

“Cutting their funding is erasing where you came from,” Johnson-Brown added. “This is our legacy.”

Cassandra Johnson, programs and education director for the museum, said that facility needs and wisely spends every dollar given by the city.

“It makes a difference,” Johnson said, while acknowledging Mount Airy officials’ need to balance the budget. “If it comes to pinching pennies, do not let it come at the expense of our children.”

While saying she initially planned to offer support for the library, Adreann Belle commented about the overall impact to all the different agencies. “The amount of money you want to deny this community, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she told city officials.

“How much is a life worth?” asked Jody Phillips during the hearing regarding the implications for local youths, while also calling the $3,750 eyed for the rescue squad “absurd.”

One woman commented that given how the city government spent a huge sum of money in an unsuccessful effort to lure a Barter Theatre expansion to town several years ago, it should support the various local groups now.

Squad case made

Nathan Webb, the squad’s chief, also appeared at the public hearing, supported by a number of its members in uniform, to speak in favor of municipal funding for that organization.

He said the level proposed is especially problematic since his organization had sought additional municipal funding this year totalling $33,000 as part of its plans to add four paid members in keeping with recent manpower needs among such groups.

Webb mentioned that most of the squad’s work occurs in the city limits, including transporting patients the Surry County EMS is unable to, providing standby coverage at football games and more. The squad averages 6.3 calls per day.

The chief cautioned against making budget cuts for public safety, saying “someone in this room will suffer because of that.”

Concern for taxpayers

While pointing out that the public hearing was dominated by special interests, one speaker, John Pritchard, said Thursday night that he wanted to consider the welfare of the largest interest group of all: the taxpayers.

City Manager Stan Farmer also referred to them during officials’ closing comments at the meeting.

“A lot of taxpayers are not here tonight, and they’re important, too,” Farmer said, while also acknowledging the role of the affected agencies in the community.

“You all do great things, but we need to balance the budget in this high inflationary time.”

The mayor and commissioners had received numerous emails and telephone calls leading up to Thursday night’s meeting, for which appreciation was expressed, but cited the need to look at the big picture financially.

“I do hope we see a time when we can fully fund these agencies,” Commissioner Chad Hutchens said.

“Sometimes you just have to make tough decisions — please bear with us,” the board’s Marie Wood told the crowd.

City officials say they will continue deliberations on the proposed city budget, with a vote on next year’s spending plan expected in June.