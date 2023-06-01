Local lettercarriers collectfood for bank

Letter carriers normally don’t take away items from local homes — usually it’s a matter of leaving behind materials such as bills, advertising circulars or maybe a birthday or Christmas card.
But it was a different story on May 13, when Mount Airy postal employees collected thousands of pounds of food at households in the area.
This occurred as part of the annual “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and U.S. Postal Service (USPS). It has a singular mission, to feed the hungry in America.
The local postal contingent helped do that in Mount Airy, under a simple format in which postal customers were asked to leave non-perishable food donations in bags by their mailboxes on or before May 13 which were then collected by letter carriers.
Initially, it was reported that 7,245 pounds of food were realized in the Mount Airy area through the drive targeting the Yokefellow Cooperative Ministry food pantry on North South Street.
“And I think a little bit of food came in after that,” Program Coordinator Dixie Ratliff of the Yokefellow pantry said Wednesday, for an updated total of 7,375 pounds to be used exclusively in this area to aid those less fortunate.
“The NALC and USPS would like to thank the community, Yokefellow Ministries, all the amazing volunteers and postal management for the extraordinary day of giving,” Gary A. Orr, a USPS letter carrier who is NALC shop steward for Mount Airy, said in a statement.
“We would like to recognize The Mount Airy News, WPAQ and WSYD (local radio stations) for helping us get the word out,” Orr added.
“Thank you, also, to the dedicated letter carriers who tirelessly collected and transported the donations,” he mentioned. “Their commitment and hard work played an instrumental role in the success of this initiative — their efforts, combined with the unwavering support of those who have donated — have touched the lives of many.”
Means a lot
Ratliff, the Yokefellow food pantry coordinator, says the recent campaign will greatly aid the agency’s mission.
“You know how much it means for the families here in Surry County,” she said of the frequently stated need among those who are going hungry and others trying to help.
“It just means a whole bunch for us,” Ratliff emphasized.
“Things are just a little bit tougher right now,” she said, citing the effects of relentless inflation on local families.
“So, it makes a big difference,” Ratliff said regarding the donations raised through the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
She reminded that helping those who are hungry is not limited to a seasonal campaign. “Food security is definitely ongoing — there is a constant need for donations.”
The fact local postal customers and letter carriers recognize that need goes a long way, according to Ratliff.
“It’s just a great thing the way the community has come together, and the postal workers.”
Orr, the local letter carrier and shop steward, agreed.
“The number of families continues to increase,” he said of those in need.
“It takes a collective effort to combat hunger in our area and to make a difference in the community,” Orr observed.
“Once again, thank you to everyone who contributed to this cause — your generosity and kindness support this worthwhile service to our community.”
The national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year and entering the 2023 campaign had collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food during its history.
