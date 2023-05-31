Fiddlers convention tuning up for weekend

Although the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention doesn’t officially begin until Friday, musicians near and far already have begun making their way to its familiar confines at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street.
That even included someone venturing all the way from the West Coast, a man who arrived last week from California to set up a campsite on the spacious park grounds in anticipation of the 51st-annual convention.
“And he’s been here ever since,” Veterans Memorial Park President Doug Joyner said Wednesday. He mentioned that several other convention-goers also trickled in to the facility last week — as if on a pilgrimage.
More people have been arriving since Monday as part of what many circle on their calendars as an entire week of interacting with like-minded folks who appreciate the traditional mountain music long associated with Surry County.
“A little slow right now coming in,”Joyner said Wednesday of the camping traffic that traditionally is a barometer for the overall success surrounding the celebration of bluegrass and old-time sounds.
“But today and tomorrow (Thursday) are usually our biggest days,” the park president added Wednesday regarding early attendance figures. “We’ve done pretty good so far — everything is going as planned.”
During a good year, tent and regular campsites at Veterans Memorial Park are well-occupied for the convention, traditionally held during the first full weekend in June.
“We usually have around 700,” Joyner said of camping spots utilized, which typically include multiple individuals in a party.
Joyner said overall attendance for the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention is on the increase since the coronavirus made its rounds and caused a downturn — including the convention being cancelled in 2020.
The general admission cost at the park will a $10 wristband both Friday and Saturday.
Competition performances will start Friday at 7 p.m. from the stage at Veterans Memorial Park, and resume Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with band performances — a popular segment of the convention — to be included both nights.
Of course, many impromptu “mini-concerts” can be enjoyed during strolls through the park grounds.
Weather to cooperate
A question mark with outdoor events held at this time of year is the weather — which has sometimes created a muddy mess at Veterans Memorial Park.
Yet that shouldn’t be a problem for 2023. After a slight chance of showers for Friday, the forecast as of Wednesday was calling for sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 85.
This should provide a pleasant setting for enjoying bluegrass and old-time tunes in what Joyner agrees is an optimum open-air setting. “It’s always better outdoors.”
Aside from old-time and bluegrass band contests, a variety of other competition categories will allow individual participants to ply their skills in both adult and youth categories.
These will include bluegrass and old-time fiddle, bluegrass and old-time (clawhammer) banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, dobro, dulcimer, autoharp, folk song and dance.
Joyner was encouraged Wednesday by the fact that advance registration was up for competition categories for instruments including dobro, dulcimer and autoharp.
Last year there were no contestants for those categories, but for 2023 so far a total of 19 people had already registered for the three contests.
Competition winners are awarded prize money, ribbons or trophies, with the bluegrass and old-time band winners to receive $800.
As a whole, Joyner — who has been involved with the Mount Airy fiddlers convention for 13 years, is expecting an enjoyable family oriented event to unfold this weekend at the park.
“We don’t ever have any trouble down here.”
