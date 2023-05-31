Police reports

May 31, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A camper valued at $4,000 was discovered stolen in Mount Airy Tuesday morning, according to city police reports.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Franklin Street, with the owner of the property identified as Christopher Michael Fleeger of Franklin Street.

It was described as a 2006 Fleetwood/Highlander white pull-behind pop-up camper, which was taken by an unknown party.

• Sarah Elizabeth Lowe, 38, of 5354 Haystack Road, Dobson, was jailed under a $6,200 secured bond Sunday on charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on April 20.

Lowe was encountered by city officers at Northern Regional Hospital during an attempted serving of the arrest order, at which time she allegedly identified herself with the false name of Sarah Brady to avoid being implicated — leading to the resisting charge, police records state.

The Dobson woman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 15.

• Counterfeit currency turned up last Friday at Leon’s Burger Express on North Main Street downtown, where a bogus $10 bill was passed by an unknown party to pay for food.