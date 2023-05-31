Northern Regional completes North Campus project

May 31, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Report
Brian Johnson (Northern Regional Hospital Board Member), Josh Jenkins (NRH Plant Operations team), Chris A. Lumsden (NRH President & CEO), Honorable Jon Cawley (Mayor of Mount Airy), William A. Woltz, Jr. (NRH Board Chairman), Stan Farmer (City Manager), Greg Casstevens (NRH Director of Facility Services), Bill Goins (Surry County Commissioner & NRH Board Member) are on hand for the ribbon cutting of Northern Drive on the campus of NRH.

Northern Regional Hospital has completed the final stage of Northern Drive project as part of its North Campus.

Northern Drive entrance from S. South Street fully opened Monday, May 22, following a ribbon cutting ceremony and removal of the barriers at the S. South Street entrance. This private drive, formerly a section of Worth Street, is located between the intersections of Rockford and S. South Streets and will now serve as an entry and exit to the Northern Regional Hospital campus.

Located adjacent to the Northern Regional Hospital Emergency Department, Northern Drive accesses parking lots P-2, P-3, which are designated for visitor and staff parking, and connects to parking areas E-1, E-2, and E-3, which are designated parking for the Emergency Department, outpatient services, and visitors. The Northern Drive area lots boast new LED lighting and large banners identifying the lots on the light poles. Northern Regional Hospital parking is free to patients, visitors, and staff.

Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital, commended Northern Regional Hospital Facility Services Director Greg Casstevens, for his work in serving as general contractor for this project.

“We are very excited about the opening of Northern Drive at S. South Street, along with the designated pedestrian crosswalks, which with additional lighting and signage, will make our campus much safer for our patients, visitors, employees and community,” said Casstevens.