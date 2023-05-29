East Surry celebrates Class of 2023

East Surry valedictorian Samarin Kipple, left, and salutatorian Emory Taylor receiver their medals for academic achievement.
Cory Smith | The News
Principal Shannon DuPlessis welcomes guests to the East Surry Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony.
Cory Smith | The News
Mariah Whittington receives her diploma from East Surry Principal Shannon DuPlessis.
Cory Smith | The News
Joshua Lopez directs the East Surry chorus during the May 26 graduation ceremony.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Class of 2023 listens to Student Body President Brett Clayton’s speech.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Design your own dreams, remain resilient and always give life more cowbell were among the many takeaways from East Surry’s Graduation Ceremony.
The graduation, held May 26 at David H. Diamont Stadium, served as the conclusion of a 13-year journey for more than 120 Cardinals in the Class of 2023. This journey was full of peaks and valleys, some of which were vastly different than most graduating classes of the past century.
“As many of you know and understand, this journey certainly was not easy, and for most has been full of memories, celebrations, challenges, disappointments and successes,” said Principal Shannon DuPlessis. “Each one of our graduating Cardinals has traveled a different path to get to this destination, and today celebrates personal success, for each one of them that looks different and should be celebrated.
“It is truly a great day to be a Cardinal!”
The unseasonably chilly Friday night in May also marked the beginning of a new chapter for the graduates, one that Senior Class President Derek Freeman believes the grads are prepared for because of the challenges from the past four years.
“The path ahead may seem intimidating, but it is nothing that the challenges we faced and overcame during these past four years haven’t prepared us for,” Freeman said. “We faced challenges both academic and personal, including the loss of our freshman year to Covid and the other setbacks that came with that. Our ability to overcome those obstacles has shown our resilience and determination as a class.”
Student Body President Brett Clayton, who likened his position to the King of England, echoed Freeman and added that the graduates should face the challenges head on.
“Challenges make us stronger. Facing challenges together, even more so,” Clayton said. “It is crucial that you keep your head up and embrace the struggles of life with a smile. The world in front of us is ours to conquer. When you combine determination, courage, perseverance and intellect you get the Class of 2023 – a group of individuals with unlimited potential.”
DuPlessis stated that 76% of the senior class is planning to further their education after high school, with 74% being enrolled in a two- or four-year college or university. Another 6% of the senior class reported they plan to enter the workforce, 2% plan to join one of the branches of the military and 3% have other plans after graduation.
The Principal also reported that 47 seniors have a weighted GPA of 4.0 higher and 46 will graduate with a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher.
At the time of the ceremony, East Surry’s Class of 2023 had been awarded more than $1.89 million in scholarships and grants.
“As they continue to travel different paths and embark on the next leg of their journey, I am sure of one thing: there is no doubt that these graduates are resilient, servant leaders who will go out and change our world,” DuPlessis said. “I believe that, and I believe in you. Please remember to always believe in yourself and to see the good in others. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, ‘Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it.’
“Cardinals, take time to see those flowers and enjoy the light.”
Freeman and Clayton also offered their fellow graduates advice by citing other iconic figures in American history: Will Ferrell, Christopher Walken and the members of the band Blue Öyster Cult.
“Brett and I worked on our speeches and felt something was missing the whole time, but anyway…,” Freeman said at the beginning of his speech. Clayton picked up where Freeman left off, saying, “Wait, Derek. It just dawned on me. I know what your speech needed. It needed more…cowbell.”
Freeman returned to the stage, grabbed his cowbell and a drumstick, and played to the tune of Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” as the pair recreated the famous Saturday Night Live Sketch
In closing, Clayton proclaimed: “Congratulations, Class of 2023. And remember, whenever in life you have the chance, always give it more cowbell.”
