Three concerts slated this week

Too Much Sylvia will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)
The Catalinas kick off a three-concert weekend with a 7:30 p.m. show at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The Extraordinaires will cap off a musical weekend with a Saturday concert in Mount Airy. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The Surry Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series has a full schedule of local favorites performing at Blackmon Amphitheatre starting on Thursday.

The Catalinas kick things off, Too Much Sylvia is on Friday, and The Extraordinaires end the weekend on Saturday. Each show starts at 7:30 p.m.

“The Catalinas are one of the ‘in demand’ groups for city festivals and private parties,” local arts council officials said. “Though known for beach music, regionally and nationally for the mega-hit ‘Summertime’s Callin’ Me,’ they play all styles to a high standard of excellence. You can expect to dance the night away to a variety of music that suits all ages.”

“Developing a loyal following of friends and fans sporting their red sunglasses and singing along to the band’s songs, Too Much Sylvia plays anything from a few ‘unplugged’ tunes, some Beach, Motown, Funky 70’s, Retro 80’s, a few of the top current hits, and some country,” officials said. “The band even sneaks in some special guests such as ZZ Topp, Village People, Pit Bull, and more.”

The Extraordinaires formed in the spring of 2003 from a group of guys who love the classics/rhythm & blues. “Since then, the group has put together a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful kickin’ horns to the smooth lead vocals, The Extraordinaires have a pure live sound like no other that will keep you coming back.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.