Online Magnet School graduates largest class

Commencement speaker Celia Hodges, who serves as graduation coach for Surry Online Magnet School, says each of the graduates is making his or her mark on the world.
The colors are presented by the Surry Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC.
DOBSON — Not every group of high school seniors experiences the campus settings with clusters of buildings, athletic fields and other traditional features.
The unique challenges of today — including those associated with COVID — have made alternative approaches more appealing to some, including members of Surry Online Magnet School.
It has existed to allow students to complete their high school studies outside the typical classroom environments for one reason or another.
Surry Online Magnet School turned out its third group of graduates Friday afternoon, which is the largest so far.
In 2021, seven students were part of the first graduating class of the school with a mascot of “Trailblazers,” which grew to 13 in 2022.
Last Friday afternoon, 16 seniors received their diplomas at the Surry County Service Center in Dobson, as a roomful of family members, friends and county school leaders watched.
Celia Hodges, who serves as graduation coach for Surry Online Magnet School and was Friday afternoon’s commencement speaker, said the students’ unique educational experiences have laid the groundwork for future successes.
Hodges — who had resigned in July 2019 after 29 years with Surry County Schools as a teacher, principal and in other positions — accepted the role of graduation coach in the fall of 2021 to work closely with Magnet School seniors.
This included building relationships with them and ensuring they met or exceeded their graduation requirements.
“Part of the job description was to get students back on track after the pandemic,” Hodges told Friday’s gathering during her address, but it wasn’t all about putting one’s nose to the grindstone.
From hearing her talk, it is evident that Hodges had taken the time to get acquainted with each of the Surry Online Magnet School graduates and what they have to offer.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know these high school seniors,” Hodges confirmed.
In some cases, the students chose to pursue their studies on an online basis while also holding down full- or part-time jobs. In others, the students had responsibility for taking care of family members while completing high school course work — which for some also included accumulating college credits.
And their experiences led some back to the traditional school settings along the way, according to Hodges.
“As students were told they no longer were required to be in the building, they came anyway,” she related.
Future success predicted
Hodges beamed with pride Friday as she detailed how most of the Surry Online Magnet School’s Class of 2023 — including some honor graduates — will be continuing their studies at either two- or four year institutions.
Most are headed to Surry Community College, for studies in areas including EMT (emergency medical technician) and cosmetology, while three others will be attending East Carolina University, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and Appalachian State University (to be a collegiate wrestler there).
The students “rose from the ashes,” Online Magnet School Principal Kristin Blake said during remarks Friday afternoon, “and trailblazed their way.”
“You each have a special gift to give the world,” said Hodges, the commencement speaker, a sentiment echoed by Blake: “I am extremely proud of each one of you,” she said. “I am extremely proud to serve as your principal.”
The Surry Online Magnet School Class of 2023 includes:
Joshua Tyler Breeden, Erika Lee Burcham, Barbara Jane Collins, Lecksi Jenell Collins, Krista Fate Draughn, Tammy Guadalupe Duran-Juarez, Kylie Brooke Fleming, Sara Grace Flippin, Abigail Shea Hicks;
Also, William Harley Hutchens, Abigail Diane Jenkins, Mikayla Kathryn Miller, Jeremiah Nathaniel Price, Erika Nicole Spurlin, Noah Benjamin Tyo and Macy Anne Whittington.
