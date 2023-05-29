Officials celebrate live animal lab opening

Posing for a group photo during the recent ribbon cutting are, from left, Forrest Lineberry, Ray Hoots, Jeff Jones, Tony Martin, Ashley Morrison, James Quick, Dr. David Shockley, Mark Marion, Rep. Kyle Hall, Anna Shew, AvaReese Branch, Carley Atkins, Emily Hodges, Cheyenne Rippey, Sarah Johnson, Kyndal Smith, Miles Payne, Joe Frank Seal, Grayson Collins, Alex Armstrong, Dale Badgett, Bryson Coleman, Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, T.J. Bledsoe, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Principal Misti Holloway. (Submitted photo)
Photographed are, from left, Surry Community College Construction Management Lead Instructor Dale Badgett, Juan Equihua-Gonzalez, Caleb Collins, Austin Grimes, Bryson Coleman, Hayden Harrell, Leia Johnson, Isaac Johnson, Alex Armstrong, Noah Crews, Adrian Rodriguez, Josy Rodriguez, Cameron Bradsher, Luis Gonzalez-Guarre, Edwin Agabo-Ortiz, Bryan McKnight, and Charlie Cummings. Not pictured is Mark Hernandez-Guillen.
The Surry County School system and Surry Community College recently celebrated the completion of the Live Animal Lab at Surry Central High School. This ribbon cutting marks a new era for agriculture education at Surry Central and the continued partnership between Surry County Schools and Surry Community College.
Many Surry Central FFA officers were in attendance, along with North Carolina Rep. Kyle Hall, Surry County Commissioner Mark Marion, School Board Members Dale Badgett, who is also Surry Community College’s construction management lead instructor, Clark Goings, Kent Whitaker, T.J. Bledsoe, and those who assisted directly with the renovation project.
The ceremony was also attended by representatives from Surry Community College, including President Dr. David Shockley, Tony Martin, Dr. Ashley Morrison, Forrest Lineberry, Ray Hoots, Jeff Jones, and James Quick, along with Joanna Radford of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, and the Surry County Schools Central Office team.
“This will be a place for students to learn about the responsibilities, dedication, and respect needed to care for and raise animals,” said FFA Vice President Emily Hodges. “A place where they will have the chance to work in groups to maintain the facility through realistic farm chores, look out for the well-being of the animals and learn best practices and ways to make themselves more profitable in the future. I only wish that I could have spent some time here with the animals before graduation and going on to further my education in college in just a few short weeks.”
The ribbon cutting featured remarks from FFA officer Emily Hodges, Principal Misti Holloway, Board of Education Chairperson and Surry Community College Construction Management Lead Instructor Dale Badgett, Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley, James Quick, lead instructor of Applied Animal Science, Sarah Johnson, Agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor at Surry Central High School, Director of Career and Technical Education for Surry County Schools Neil Atkins, Rep. Kyle Hall, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves.
“It is my belief that this facility will serve as an inspiration to our students and future leaders in agriculture,” Supt. Reeves said. “This facility will give them the chance to test concepts, gain real-world knowledge, and expose them to career opportunities they may not have thought about previously. Agriculture is still the number one industry in Surry County and the state of North Carolina, making this project an investment in the industry’s future.”
This project would not be possible without the support of the North Carolina General Assembly for securing $125,000 to build the structure, as well as AgSouth Farm Credit, formerly known as Carolina Farm Credit, which donated $10,000 toward supplies and furnishing equipment for the facility. Additionally, Surry Community College Construction students created an enclosed workspace within the facility that will be used for storage and other activities.
“The barn lab we unveil today symbolizes more than just a structure. It is a sanctuary for learning, a haven for our animal companions, and a hub for groundbreaking research. Inside these walls, students will gain hands-on experience, honing their skills in animal care, nutrition, and management. We plan to lead innovative research projects, exploring ways to improve animal welfare, enhance productivity, and develop sustainable agricultural practices,” said James Quick, Lead instructor of applied animal science at Surry Community College.
Shockley remarked on the significance of the partnership.
“The New Animal Science Lab is yet another amazing partnership between Surry County Schools and Surry Community College,” he told those gathered for the event. “The support we received from the North Carolina General Assembly, Surry County Commissioners, and AgSouth Farm Credit shows how we can continue to leverage relationships and resources that provide our students with the real-world skills required to meet the high demand career opportunities that exist within our community.”