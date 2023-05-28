United Fund of Surry adds staff

May 28, 2023 Mount Airy News Business, News 0
Carson

United Fund of Surry has hired Rebecca (Becky) Carson as operations specialist.

“For the first time this will be a full-time position, and we are thrilled to have Becky join us,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of United Fund of Surry. “Becky has a wealth of experience and can help us assist our member agencies in serving those in need.”

Carson has more than 20 years experience in office management, bookkeeping, accounts receivable, and accounts payable. She also has more than ten years experience in administrative assistance, payroll, and human resources.

Carson previously served as treasurer for the United Fund of Surry Board of Trustees. She is a graduate of the University of Houston-Clear Lake with a Bachelor of Science in management with a human resource concentration. She also studied at Alvin Community College in Alvin, Texas.