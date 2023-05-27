Police reports

May 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• Servepro of Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain was the victim of a larceny Monday afternoon which netted the loss of a dehumidifier valued at $2,000, according to city police reports.

A witness spotted a suspect walk out of a wooden area behind the business’ location on North Andy Griffith Parkway after a break-in there, who was carrying the dehumidifier bearing the Servepro logo.

• A vehicular break-in involving a felonious larceny occurred Sunday at an unidentified church site in the 400 block of West Pine Street, where a 2007 Honda Odyssey van owned by Rebecca Jane Collins Penn of Granite Street was targeted. James Penn of that address also is listed as a victim of the crime.

After a passenger window was broken following an attempt to pry open a door, causing damage put at $100, a cinch bag containing an unspecified sum of money was taken along with other items including a broken heart necklace and a pink in color dreamcatcher.

• A disabled resident of Chester, South Carolina, was the victim of a common law robbery/felonious larceny at a home in the 1200 block of Brooklen Avenue on May 19.

It involved $40 being taken from the wallet of Lucas Chadwick Taylor, his pants pocket being searched for items and unspecified property being taken from inside his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

• Husqvarna lawn and garden equipment valued at $2,500 was discovered stolen on May 18 from a location in the 600 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway. Gary Alton Mooneyhan of Dusty Lane in Cana, Virginia, is the owner of the property.