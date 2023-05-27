Cross Creek welcomes new superintendent

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Cross Creek Country Club has named TJ Waters as the new course superintendent, effective June 5. Waters comes to Cross Creek from Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan, Virginia.

“We are thrilled to hire someone with the kind of track record and experience that TJ has. Our goal is to continue to upgrade our facilities so as to match our expectations of what Cross Creek can be, and TJ will help us reach that goal,” said Shannon Myers, general manager of Cross Creek.

“TJ will have an impact on our efforts to improve all areas of the club.”

Waters worked for Primland Resort for more than 17 years and was involved in the construction of the golf course, which has consistently been ranked among the top courses in both Virginia and the United States by various magazines and websites.

Waters has a broad range of experience, Myers said and is a certified advanced first responder in CPR and emergency medical training. Waters is also a certified naturalist, having constructed 23 miles of hiking and biking trails. He received his certification as a master naturalist from Virginia Tech. The master program includes basic concepts of local ecology, geology, resource management, and local flora and fauna, with a concentration in conservation.

“The role of golf course superintendent can mean different things at different courses and clubhouses,” Myers said. “Here at Cross Creek, the role is key to the success of the club overall. It entails juggling many aspects of the property as well as maintaining open communication with the golf pro and pro shop, the general manager, the golf maintenance team, as well as the golf members.”

Waters will manage a team of workers who require training and coaching for the tasks they are assigned. Myers said the 175-acre property must look in tip top shame at all times, adding that a superintendent needs to be able “to see the big picture as well as every last detail. From irrigation to fertilization to aerification and pesticides, when necessary, it’s a never-ending cycle of keeping everything growing yet perfectly manicured.

“Our superintendent will be responsible for beautification projects around the clubhouse, pool area, and golf course in addition to everyday maintenance. He will manage the tennis pro and maintenance at the courts,” Myers added.

Waters and team will have to be flexible and ready to pitch in with indoor projects at the clubhouse when the weather does not permit the links to be open.

“The perfect golf course superintendent has very specific training, but lives as a Jack of all trades,” said Myers. “It’s a tall order, for sure.”

She said that outgoing superintendent Trevor Thomas had served the club well for many years even as fundamental parts of the operation changed around him. “He remained consistent throughout multiple ownerships and several versions of management.”

“We wish him the best in his next venture,” she added.