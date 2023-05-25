Holiday to alter sanitation schedules

May 25, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The observance of Memorial Day in Mount Airy next Monday will be accompanied by changes in sanitation schedules for that day.

This will include no yard waste collections on Monday. The next such pickups are planned a week later on June 5.

In addition, the commercial garbage routes normally serviced on Monday will be shifted to next Tuesday instead.

The same will be true for the Monday industrial roll-off route in the city in being moved to the Tuesday after the holiday.

City offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.