Highway Patrol to be out en force

A new addition to downtown Mount Airy partially opened its doors this week as the Surry Arts Council had a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for its new building at 215 Rockford Street, across the street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Offices for the arts council will move to the new location that will also be the home to meeting spaces, a large multipurpose room, and the Bunker twins museum, a date for the opening of which has yet to be announced.

“The arts are an integral part of our community, and this new building will allow the arts to continue to be ever-present in Surry County,” Nicole Harrison, president of the Surry Arts Council board of directors said at the ceremony.

“It is important to remember arts are not only a source of entertainment but also a means of expressing our values and identity as a community. This building will also serve as a legacy to the Siamese twins and one that will allow their memory to live on for generations to come.”

Harrison thanked Tanya Jones, the long service executive director of the arts council. “We wouldn’t be here without her. It is through her vision and dedication that the arts flourished in Mount Airy. She works tirelessly, selflessly, and diligently.”

In his blessing of the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley said, “Grant that this space be a place of celebration, a place that builds community and ultimately teaches the values of those who inspires it: creativity, resolve, persistence, and the desire to overcome.”

The pandemic threw so much out of alignment, and Jones admitted those were lean days that scared her. “I was very concerned about our operations, we were a third off on our fundraising… and had closed down the theater.”

She was undeterred because she had made promises to the community and to those who had already donated. “I was not going to go back to my commitment to build this building, and I was not going to go back on my commitment to my grantors to do it in the time I said I was going to do it.”

To make that happen, she thought on her feet and design changes were made that scrapped an originally planned second floor, saying simply “We regrouped. During that regroup I had the money to build a one-story brick and mortar building. So, I wrote a grant to the Pope Foundation,” she explained.

In her proposal she said she wanted the building to “come alive. We want Surry County to be featured and we want Mount Airy granite to be featured.” Hard work paid off and she was awarded a Jay Pope Memorial Arts Grant. “I hope they are seeing we used the money wisely, because we milked it.”

The Pope Grant helped fund the Made in Surry County display in the main lobby, many of those artisans were on hand for the ceremony, that Jones said “Gives us credibility on the Blue Ridge Craft Trail.”

More generally she said the Pope grant “Kept us from being just a brick and mortar.”

Jones said during a fundraising campaign like this there are some donations or donors that stick out, and she saved one of her biggest thanks for last: for Betty Wright. She recounted that during the pandemic while the staff was away for safety reasons, she got a call from Wright that made her day.

“A little lady who I love turned 90 and her daughter was trying to get birthday cards and such, well, they knew what we were doing and one day during COVID I got a call and said come out to the parking lot.”

“I get out there and little Betty hands me a check, and I can tell you that when I walked back in, I stayed on the ramp a little while because I was crying. There is a bronze plaque out there thanking a beautiful lady in this community who I have worked with for many, many years, a lady who is beautiful not just outside but, on the inside. She is a cheerleader for all things Mount Airy that are good, and she is a wonderful cheerleader for the arts.”

The Betty Wright Room has a giant television for presentations, a lectern with the Surry Arts Council logo, and giant windows that look out onto the patio of Mount Airy granite tabletops overlooking the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

“If you look out there, you’re going to see lots and lots of Mount Airy granite,” she said.

“We are grateful to NC Granite, and they are grateful to us for buying so much granite,” Jones joked. She heaped praise onto Garanco Inc., the construction firm which has been working on the project with her. She referred to a few of their employees by nicknames she had for them, giving a true sense of the relationship they built.

“They didn’t just build the building; they embraced the project and this vision.”

Sometime later this year Jones said there will be another ribbon cutting and grand opening when the Bunker Museum is complete, including a delegation from the Thai Embassy. The museum is a true labor of love for Jones who is also a Bunker descendant. “It is a work in progress, we have had some glitches and challenges in the past seven or eight years.”

The Surry Arts Council seeks to improve access to the arts for everyone and on the day of the ribbon cutting there were Thai musicians and dancers, a mariachi band on the stage at the amphitheater, and old-time music players outside the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Such exposures may be a first for some students and Jones said that no matter where they turned on the arts council grounds Thursday, students would find multicultural music filling the air, “So wherever they move around they are going to have a different multi-cultural experience.”

“As we learn with the Siamese twins, we celebrate out differences but it’s what’s inside that matters most of all.”