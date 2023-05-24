State offering more broadband grants

May 24, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Governor Roy Cooper said this week, “From telemedicine and remote work to education and small businesses, access to high-speed internet is essential in today’s digital age.” (Photo: National Telecommunications and Information Administration)

North Carolina has started a new round of bidding for Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant funding designed to aid in the deployment of broadband to unserved areas across the state.

“The grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These areas include both Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties,” state officials said, adding they are seeking to close the digital divide by expanding availability of broadband services and promoting the adoption of affordable, high-speed internet.

NC Department of Information Technology Division of Broadband and Digital Equity are charged with ensuring that every resident has “Access to an affordable, high-speed internet connection. The goals of the division are to ensure that, by 2025, 98% of households have broadband internet access.”

Last year the Surry County Board of Commissioners set aside part of the pandemic funds from Invest in Surry for broadband expansion but there are still some communities that are not wired for high-speed access.

Surry County Manager Chris Knopf informed the state announced another $140 million in grants to complete the job and that those companies who were not awarded grants in the last cycle will be considered.

Great Grants are for companies who wish to bid on these so called “last miles” projects and Zitel was awarded one such grant last year. Brightspeed (Century Link), Charter Communications (Spectrum), and Surry Communications also put in Great Grant bids that were not accepted.

Surry Communications was approved in a separate action by the board to receive rescue plan funds for broadband expansion whereas the Great Grants are state funded.

The state gives more weight to those grant requests that are accompanied by a local match so the board was asked if they wanted to approve matching grants should any of the three companies be awarded a grant.

“I’ve been a big proponent of expanding broadband to areas of the county that have been traditionally under served, which means rural areas,” Chairman Eddie Harris said. He had concerns though that the Invest in Surry funds were depleted and wondered how the board could commit to matching a winning grant bid; his colleagues agreed.

Thankfully, Denise Brown from the county finance office was on hand and told the board that the state was only looking to see that there would be “some match,” not for a specific amount. Knopf also said they could find the funding source when, and if, the time comes that it is needed.

With that clarification and a suggestion from County Attorney Ed Woltz that the board approved a maximum grant match amount of $382,000 – which would be the total amount the county would match if all three companies previously rejected bids were to be approved, the prospect of which Knopf said was unlikely.

“It’s an absolute basic necessity, almost like power and water. People need internet,” Gov. Roy Cooper said this week about high-speed internet access.