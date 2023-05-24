Manager: city police not being ‘defunded’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Not only are officer positions in the Mount Airy Police Department deemed safe, five new members will be joining the force.

In response to recent charges that Mount Airy officials plan to “defund” police positions, City Manager Stan Farmer says quite the opposite is true.

“Nobody is getting a pink slip or anything — the department is going to stay the same that it is now,” Farmer said.

In fact, five new police officers will be joining the force, reducing the number of present vacancies from nine to four.

The proposed municipal budget for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year does call for not including money for four continually unfilled vacant positions in the Mount Airy Police Department. “We’re not funding them,” the city manager said.

Farmer pointed out that those particular vacancies have been carried on the municipality’s books in recent years without being filled, reflecting an ongoing personnel shortage faced by Mount Airy police and other area law enforcement agencies.

Each year funds have been included in the budget for the four positions, which have gone chronically unfilled for one reason or another. Then at the end of the year, adjustments have had to be made to address the fact that those jobs remain open. “These are positions that weren’t filled.”

This year, however, the plan to not fund them up front is basically an accounting measure to ensure a more honest budgeting process, according to the city manager.

“Let’s pass a balanced budget,” he said of the intent involved.

Citizen uproar

However, word of that move has sparked public concern, including from a party known as Citizens Demanding Answers.

“As a concerned citizen, it has come to many of our attention that the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has decided to freeze four police officer positions and defund those positions — with no timeline of reinstating them in the future,” said a letter it released which contains no names.

The letter questions the impact on the present staff and public welfare.

“As a concerned citizen I find this very disturbing to think our safety is being jeopardized by the lack of forethought on the board’s part in not filling police positions,” the letter continues.

“While other area departments continue to hire and even add positions, the city of Mount Airy elects to maintain the ‘status quo’ of continuing to work short staffed,” it further states.

“Not only does this continue to burden current officers, but risks their safety as well as the safety of the citizens they tirelessly serve — shame on the city commissioners for your ‘rearward’ thinking and my applause to the officers that continue to do their jobs in the face of adversity.”

The city manager reiterated that such concerns are unfounded, with no overall “defunding” plans in the works.

At last report, the Mount Airy Police Department had 35 sworn and 14 non-sworn members among its ranks, according to Chief Dale Watson.

The pending addition of the five police officers will put the force close to the number of sworn members which has been designated as full strength for the department, 41.

