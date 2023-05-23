Eagle Carports expanding, buys TNT building

May 23, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

An official with Eagle Carports said her business is continuing to grow, with more jobs to come.

That was the word from Alicia Torres, president of Eagle Carports Inc. She said expansion was behind the firm’s decision to purchase a building previously owned by competitor TNT Carports Inc. Torres emphasized Eagle has not bought TNT, that her company has simply bought the latter’s building on U.S. 52, near the Eagle Carports headquarters. The sale took place on May 1, with the building actually transferring to Eagle on June 1.

“We’re going to use (the new building) to add more jobs, we need the space for growing the company,” she said recently. The firm already employs 150 people in North Carolina, and another 100 or so, along with working with 130 contractors, across Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas.

She said her firm also is set to construct a new building on Airport Road, as soon as the Mount Airy-Surry County airport moves an antenna structure there.

“We’ve been really lucky and our company has done really well,” Torres said of the success of her firm, which she helped start 26 years ago. “We’re looking to keep growing the company.”

In addition to expansion, she said the building will be a home for two separate but related firms, one owned by her son and the other by her son and daughter. The one, Eagle Reach Logistics, is a trucking firm based in Cana, Virginia, that ships across the country. While it does not exclusively ship for Eagle Carports, she said about 80% of its business is made up of Eagle Carports work.

The second firm is one focusing on sales for Eagle Carports. She explained there are dealers across the company which sell metal buildings for several firms, including Eagle, but the local firm sells exclusively Eagle products. Both of those companies, Torres said, would move to the new Eagle Carports location.

Attempts to reach TNT Carports Inc. officials for comment were not successful.