City has given millions to local groups

Judging by the tone of a public hearing last week on Mount Airy’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, one might get the impression special agencies have been shortchanged by municipal officials.
But a breakdown by City Manager Stan Farmer reveals otherwise.
It shows that special agency taxpayer funding from the local government has totalled $1.14 million for operational needs over a five-year period from 2018-2019 to the present, 2022-2023 fiscal year that ends on June 30.
This includes annual appropriations during that time of $87,500 for the Surry Arts Council, $103,650 to the Mount Airy Public Library, $10,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and $7,500 to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad.
These sums have been granted with the understanding that while not part of the city government, each provides valuable services to the community.
The report by Farmer also shows that since 2018-2019, $700,000 in special appropriations have been granted by Mount Airy officials to the Surry Arts Council for its new Arts Center that opened recently on Rockford Street. The city government owns facilities housing the council and the city library, although both operate independently of the municipality.
Meanwhile, both the museum and rescue squad were beneficiaries for 2022-2023 of one-time special federal funding to Mount Airy through the American Rescue Plan Act to help localities recover from COVID.
The museum was tapped for $325,000 in ARPA funding — for a sprinkler system and another $100,000 for structural improvements — while the squad got $50,000 for new radios to improve emergency communications.
All told, the five-year capital total for the special agencies has amounted to about $3.12 million, according to figures compiled by the city manager.
(The complete report can be accessed at https://www.mountairy.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=533)
Proposed cuts cause furor
Looking ahead to the upcoming fiscal year, all four agencies are targeted for cuts in special appropriations, under this breakdown:
For 2023-2024, special appropriations to the outside agencies are proposed at $3,750 for the squad, $5,000 for the museum, $43,750 to arts group (plus $32,750 for maintenance) and $51,825 for the library (plus $60,750 for maintenance).
That scenario prompted a huge crowd to attend the required public hearing on the preliminary budget during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night.
More than 20 citizens criticized how those reductions might impact one or more of the agencies, with potential negative consequences on local children particularly cited.
After the public hearing, Farmer said such decreases are necessary to help Mount Airy balance its spending plan for next year in light of record high inflation, while agreeing that the outside agencies perform valuable functions.
The city manager did confirm after Thursday night’s meeting that a tweak had been made to the proposed library funding, which won’t affect the bottom line.
Farmer explained that library representatives were concerned that state officials do not think funding is being reduced to the library.
So money was added to make up the city’s usual $103,650 to that facility. However, the library agreed to reimburse about $51,000 to the municipality for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) work there.
Koch targets SAC
Also after the public hearing, Commissioner Tom Koch — a frequent skeptic concerning city dollars for the Surry Arts Council — attempted to question its executive director, Tanya Jones, about the role of “profits” achieved at its facilities including the Andy Griffith Museum.
However, Mayor Jon Cawley, didn’t allow this to occur, saying it was not fair to ask such questions, given that Jones might be unprepared to answer.
“Don’t engage,” the mayor told Koch, while opening the door for such issues to be addressed during an upcoming meeting.
“As a commissioner, we need to show due diligence about how we spend our money,” Koch explained.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.