City has given millions to local groups

Surry County is continuing to grow interest and participation in its Recovery Friendly Workforce programs and the number of companies showing interest is approaching 40. The programs are seeking to help those in recovery from substance use disorder and those who have completed their term with the criminal justice system get back to work.

Getting people back to work is one of the best ways to prevent recidivism or relapse and the county’s Recovery to Work business advisor, Emily Venable-Schiff, said that she is working hard to get more employers on board, but there are challenges. “I have several businesses whose human resources just won’t allow it, and I don’t know how to break that barrier.”

Collaborating with local companies, she has found, provides a path of lesser resistance. “With local people they have the buy-in here. They have been through it (substance use disorder), they have family members, and they want to help that person because they have family members who have been through it.”

Some businesses may be unsure or scared of taking what they see as a risk, so programs have been created at both the federal and state level that will incentivize employers’ participation in these programs, including the Federal Bonding Program.

Under this program the Recovery Friendly Business Advisor will get the prospective employee bonded before the first day of employment and the employer will be eligible for $5,000 of protection for six-months after hiring a “high-risk” worker.

This will protect that employer from any intentional theft or bad acts by their new employee.

NC Department of Commerce offers a Work Opportunity Tax Credit for employers who hire individuals who have been “justice-involved” and other target groups. The state offers $2,400 in tax credits for employers who hire those who have completed their term in jail.

Employers are offered an extra layer of protection on the tail end of employment through re-entry programs via a “100-Day No Fault” policy. If an employer terminates a new re-entry employee within the first 100 days, there will be no impact to the business’s unemployment insurance.

These are the exceptions and Venable-Schiff said that if an issue were to arise on the job site with a re-entry employee that she, or a member of her team, would speak to them and determine what is going on.

Ninety-three people have been served by the program so far with more than 50 placed in jobs, meaning the county is screening out some interested parties and some make inquiries to enter the program but do not follow up.

As this is a newer program for Surry County, there are going to be hiccups and some of the placements may not work but the success rate of the program so far has impressed Venable Schiff.

However she is an honest broker. “I am up front and honest: relapse is possible, it comes with the territory. Peers in my office have told me it took them several times to kick the habit.”

Substance use disorder is costing the United States more than $400 billion a year in direct healthcare costs, and an untold amount more in lost productivity and future earnings potential. Consider that in 2021 the “cost of Opioid Use Disorder was $221,229 as so many of the costs of addiction are passed along to healthy people who are not in the fight themselves,” according to the National Safety Council.

Experts estimate that 10% of people with a problem are getting treatment for their disease and one in twelve workers is handling an untreated substance use disorder. A full 75% of individuals who need substance use treatment “are currently in the workplace.”

The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as a chronic brain disorder meaning 90% are not treating it. Substance use disorder, doctors and substance abuse experts agree, is an indiscriminate disease that can strike anyone and when left untreated may lead to illness, incarceration, or death.

According to Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recover data, more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths occur in the United States every year; sadly, those are only the ones that are reported.

The local substance abuse recovery office seeks to develop a continuum of care that eliminates impediments to people who are seeking treatment and recovery from substance use disorder and created a Recovery Workforce Plan to aid in the effort.

Part one is Recovery Friendly Workplaces that support the health, wellness, and safety of their employees by providing education about substance use disorder, prevention, and creating opportunities that support recovery.

Secondly, the Recovery to Work program helps prepare individuals by helping them to develop skills to gain employment. Its focus is on people dealing with substance use disorder or who have been involved in the legal system to give them a helping hand in getting back to work.

Venable-Schiff said she wants companies to look at the Recovery to Work program with confidence. “I want them to look at this program and say ‘Wow, Emily really does have a talent pool that we can reach out to.’”

Having companies sign on to a program like this sends a message that people can change and if a company, a Wayne Farms or an Altec, is willing to offer a second chance it may help reduce to lingering stigma that follows those both fighting substance abuse disorder and who have a criminal record.

In a labor market that still sees significantly more job openings than job seekers, employers are looking for solutions and the county feels they are providing an option that benefits all parties. With the county aiding employers in taking a more active role in employees’ health as part of the Recovery Friendly Workforce Plan, Surry County leaders continute to promote the message the county is open for business.