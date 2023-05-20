Early College High School graduation

Dr. David Shockley of Surry Community College praised principal Matthew White for achieving a 100% graduation rate.
Eperson Hughes III is taking a path from the Early College directly to the work force after having made a strong impression an apprenticeship with the county.
Isabel Elias is seen posing with her family following the Surry Early College graduation.
Diana Casares speaks to the her fellow graduates of the Class of 2023 during graduation ceremonies held Friday.
The Surry Early College High School of Design held their graduation ceremony Friday on the campus of Surry Community College to the delight of graduating seniors and their families.
Principal Matthew White told the graduating class, “We trust and believe that you have been supported and encouraged to lead yourself and to lead with others in order to design your own dreams and grow into leaders who will continue to contribute to changing our world for the better.”
He praised the achievements of the Class of 2023 who along with diplomas, certifications, and associate degrees also amassed $2,834,456 in scholarships. Of 56 graduates 27 had a weighted GPA of 4.0, 33 are planning to attend a 4-year institution, 7 will continue their education in the community college system, 15 will enter the workforce directly, and one student will be entering military service.
Surry County Schools Board of Education member T.J. Bledsoe said after the ceremony that he was extremely impressed by the accomplishments of the graduates. Having earned his diploma during the Clinton administration, he agreed that it was really something to see high school students graduating with degrees.
A total of 34 students were awarded associates in arts, science, or teacher preparation, while three got degrees in applied science specializing in information technology. Another 23 students earned their diploma or received some type of certification in fields like digital media technology, early childhood education, and applied animal science – among many more.
More than one graduate was opting to not pursue further education at this time because they will be employed upon graduation. Once was the day a young person may graduate from a school and then head straight to the family farm or a mill job for years. Now some of these students are opting to take knowledge and credentials from Surry Yadkin Works internships and the Early College High School directly to the bank.
Eperson Hughes III is one of these leaders who will parlay his information technology diploma and certificate, network management certificate, associate degree in applied science in IT, and the experience he gained on the ground aiding in the installation of some of the computer systems at the new detention center into a possible job with the county.
Isabel Elias was one of the graduating class speakers and she that like a tadpole her fellow graduates had evolved and faced challenges, “As we grew, we started to develop our skills and interests and we found our way out of our comfort zone into the world.”
“School has been a defining part of our identify for so many years and as we graduate, we are leaving the comfort and familiarity of our childhood… our journey does not end here tonight. We may be leaving high school behind, but we will carry our experiences, struggles, and our triumphs with us. We still have so much more to explore.”
Diana Casares, who is looking forward to getting to work in the field of accounting she said, spoke on the importance of the day and gratitude, “We have learned valuable lessons about hard work, dedication, and the importance of never giving up on your dreams. We have sharpened our skills and prepared ourselves for the next phase of our lives, whatever that may be.”
She thanked all the teachers along the way who challenged students to be their best selves, “You pushed us to reach our full potential and believed in us even when we did not believe in ourselves.” She included her parents who taught her more than could be measured in an end of grade test, “It is thanks to them that I stand humbly before you all.”
“As someone with immigrant parents I have personally seen the struggles they have faced to provide me with the opportunity… They came to the county with nothing but dream and an unwavering determination to create a better life for themselves and their loved ones. They preserved while facing discrimination and prejudice just to give me everything I would ever need. I have also had to navigate a world that may not always welcome me, but because of them I have been able to overcome all that and become stronger,” she said.
Other face struggles too, she said, and challenged the graduates to make a difference, “As we move forward from this day let us take the lessons we have learned and the support we have received and use them to create positive change in the world.”
More than that she said they students owed it to their families and loved ones who, like her parents, made innumerable sacrifices to see her on that stage, “Let’s honor them by becoming the best versions of ourselves.”
White concluded with an eye to an uncertain future but a nod to what sets humans apart, “I encourage you to do something AI (artificial intelligence) cannot do: be.”
“Be present, be a leader, be willing to take a chance. Be willing to give others a chance. Be where you want to be, hopefully that will continue to be Surry County… be your own person.”