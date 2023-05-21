Police reports

May 20, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A 911 hang-up call has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed without privilege of bond on charges including felony assault by strangulation, according to city police reports.

Joseph Thomas Duncan, 25, of 1256 Newsome St.-C, also is accused of assault by pointing a gun; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; interfering with emergency communications; and assault on a female.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at Duncan’s home on May 10 in which Macy Michelle Carter was the alleged victim. In addition to assaulting Carter by strangulation and pointing a gun at her, he slammed the woman’s head on the ground, arrest records state.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Malina Nicole Taylor, 46, of 1307 N. Franklin Road, was charged with larceny by employee, a felony, and possession of stolen goods last Saturday, related to her alleged theft of miscellaneous household items while working at the Family Dollar store on West Pine Street on May 10.

Taylor was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is facing a July 31 District Court date.

• Sarah Ann Carney, 40, of 1320 Carolina Court, was served Sunday with an outstanding criminal summons for a school attendance law violation after she was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at Thruway Shopping Center.

The violation had been issued by Surry County school personnel on May 1, with the case for next Tuesday’s District Court session.

• William Isaac Hylton, 31, listed as homeless, was jailed last Saturday after being encountered by officers during a trespassing investigation at Walmart.

Hylton was charged with first-degree trespassing, which typically results from someone repeatedly being at a location from which he or she has been banned, and also was served with an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on April 12.

He was incarcerated under a $2,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Thursday.