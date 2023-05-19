Many hands make for light work

Surry County Peer Support Specialist Jessi Calloway is seen double checking bags prior to the start of the Rotary Club’s meeting Tuesday at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.
A good old fashioned girls’ sock party is seen in progress at Cross Creek Country Club before the Rotary Club meeting Tuesday. Some socks needed mating and other needed tags or packaging removed before they could be placed into bags of supplies for middle school students. All the socks were donated by Renfro Brands.
Charlotte Reeves is the outreach coordinator for the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery and is seen delivering remarks to the Mount Airy Rotary Club about substance use disorder. She delivers a message to school, businesses, organizations, and a recent workshop for area coaches that adolescent bodies are still developing. Smoking, vaping, drinking, and the use of illegal drugs can wreak havoc on a body and brain that are still forming.
East Surry High Interact Club members are seen making a careful inventory of what goes into each bag at the Rotary Club’s meeting Tuesday in Mount Airy.
Sometimes getting down in the trenches and getting your hands dirty is not as daunting as it sounds. People around Surry County regularly find ways to help their community, so did the Rotary Club of Mount Airy when members pitched in Tuesday prior to their weekly meeting to stuff bags of supplies for some local middle school students.
The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery outreach coordinator Charlotte Reeves said that their Intervention Team received an increase in monthly amounts of a state grant which ends May 30.
The state gave her team latitude on how to spend the remaining funds. “The grant specified a choice of items, and we chose hygiene supplies.”
They made bulk orders of trial size deodorants, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, fingernail cutters, first aid kit, a comb, ChapStick, with donated socks from Renfro Brands, and other personal hygiene items.
The idea was to make care bags based on the student’s gender to send some essential supplies home, so the office, along with school counselors, worked to create a distribution system for 25 girls and 25 boys at Pilot Middle, Meadowview Middle, Central Middle, and Gentry Middle schools.
Furthermore, the substance abuse recovery office made another 100 bags with more adult supplies including razors and feminine products for those times when their office encounters an adult in need who may benefit from the same sorts of hygiene supplies.
Finding ways to spread messages about prevention, intervention, and recovery from substance use disorder is the name of the game for Reeves. “We are currently in the second year of working with Mount Airy Rotary and they have truly become better informed about the problem of substance use in their community.”
Rotary Service Projects Committee Chair Lenise Lynch said the existing partnership between Reeves’ agency and the Rotary pays dividends. “The partnership has been awesome, I am thankful to Charlotte and the team for what they do because I think it has really helped Surry County to do better.”
“It has helped people understand that this is a time we need to come together and help each other because there are little kids suffering…and kids sleeping in social services offices because their parents are on drugs or have overdosed and died and there is no one to take care of them.”
“With the partnership with Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, we have been able to get into the schools to do some educations on vaping, substance use, had DEA and local law enforcement come talk to the students, and parents of people who have overdosed and died come talk to students to really help them understand this is real, and you are not only hurting yourself but you’re hurting the people that you love the most.”
Since Reeves was in the building for the bags project, she stayed to talk to the group about a topic she has been covering with an ever-growing audience: Adverse Childhood Experiences.
Earlier this month she and her agency spearheaded a workshop for coaches featuring some frank talk, some of which the Rotarians hears as well. “Having the Adverse Childhood Experiences presentation also helped to give people a deeper understanding of some root causes of mental health issues and substance use, as well as the subtle progression of both disorders,” she said.
“This is a great example of how every resident of Surry County certainly has something to offer,” Reeves said and reminded that there is still time to identify and intervene in the life of young person in trouble before they go down the path of substance abuse.
“We can all do something to help, whether just the act of volunteering for an hour to pack bags for kids or being a part of a community event to educate parents.”
Getting in on the good deeds were members of the Interact Club of East Surry High who were busy stuffing the bags of supplies. They brought a donation to the Rotarians as well.
The enterprising Interact Club spotted a chance to raise money during the first annual Pilot Mountain Outdoor Expo. A lot of people in this area were excited to see that Old Crow Medicine Show was at the expo and that meant a slew of visitors needed a place to park to enjoy both the inaugural event and the concert with a named act that drew attention.
East Surry’s Interact club held a successful fundraiser by selling parking spots at their school for visitors to focus on the event and not hunt for parking. They raised $2,300 and decided to donate a portion of their proceeds.
They $500 to the Mount Airy Rotary to aid in Rotary’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio. These young leaders did not stop there and afterward travelled to Dobson to donate another $500 to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for the Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation, which runs one of Surry County’s beloved annual holiday traditions.
“Interact Club is a community service based organization,” Alison Hooker, East Surry Interact advisor, said. “So, when we have successful fundraisers such as this one, it is important that the students see the impact they can make on the community by donating our proceeds to help others.”
Interact clubs are community service-based clubs that are sponsored by Rotary and should not be confused with Rotoract clubs, which is its sibling organization for those aged 18 and above.