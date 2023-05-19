2 make administrative moves in city schools

Two city educators will be taking on new administrative roles in the coming school year.
Emily Hardy will be taking on the role of director of operations at the school system’s central office, after having served as principal at BH Tharrington Primary School for the past six years. Filling the principal’s post there will be Chelsy Payne, who has been principal of JJ Jones Intermediate School since March 2019.
No one was appointed to the vacant post at Jones Intermediate, and city school officials said they are accepting applications for the post.
Hardy brings 24 years of classroom and school leadership experience with her to the position of director of operations. She will be in charge of facilities in the district as well as oversee the work happening in the school nutrition and transportation departments. She will also continue her work with the district’s pre-kindergarten program. She will add licensure and other components to her role.
Hardy attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education in 1999. While teaching at Tharrington, she worked through High Point University to earn her Master’s Degree in educational leadership where she graduated in 2012. She was named the 2020-2021 Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year.
Hardy shared, “My tenure as principal at Tharrington Primary School for the past six years has been a highlight in my career. It has been my honor to serve in this special school. The staff, parents, and community have a strong partnership in the success of the school and I know they will continue to thrive under the leadership of Mrs. Payne.
“Mrs. Payne and I have worked together for many years and she has a wealth of knowledge and passion for primary students. I believe in the vision and great work being done in Mount Airy City Schools. I am excited about continuing my work in this district and supporting the students, administrators, and staff in this new role.”
“Mrs. Emily Hardy will be an asset to our district in a role that allows her to use her talents and abilities in a way that will impact the entire district’s operations,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “She will be working with all campuses to help them vision where they need to go for the future of operations including revisioning facilities for optimal student learning. Her background in the principalship gives her a unique perspective to support and lead this district office.
Payne takes 14 years of classroom and school leadership experience with her to Tharrington. Over the past four years at Jones, Payne has refocused professional learning communities across the grade levels and worked with educators to create consistency across teaching and learning in subject areas. Her time in the upper elementary grade levels will serve her well as she works with primary teachers to grow students to their fullest potential.
Payne attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education. In 2012, she completed her Master of Arts in education which focused on reading education through East Carolina University. In 2017, she received her Certificate in School Leadership through Appalachian State University and her National Board Certification. She was named the 2022-2023 Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year. In 2022, she renewed her National Board Certification and began her journey toward her doctorate degree through High Point University.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as the principal at Jones Intermediate School, and I am equally honored to now be called to serve at B. H. Tharrington Primary School,” Payne said. “This transition is bittersweet, but I know that my experience, training, and impact will undoubtedly add value to the youngest students in our school district. I am committed to walking alongside them, their teachers, and their families as we build a strong foundation for a successful and prosperous future. I am excited to extend my reach and continue serving as a principal in Mount Airy City Schools.”
“Mrs. Chelsy Payne has done an outstanding job at Jones Intermediate for the district,” Superintendent Morrison said. “She will now take her intermediate framework for success and apply it at our primary level. We know that K-5 is a crucial part of our overall design of support for students to begin their foundational knowledge with us. Mrs. Payne will do a tremendous job at BHT setting our students on a pathway of success. Thanks to Mrs. Emily Hardy for her work at this level and we believe the continued positive impact will continue into the next generation of children with this transition in leadership.”
At this time, Mount Airy City Schools is accepting applications for the principalship at Jones. Visit https://bit.ly/MACSjobs to learn more about this position and to apply. The timeline moving forward includes meet and greet” events at Tharringon and Jones on June 12. Tharrington students and families will have the opportunity to meet Payne at 4 p.m. while Jones Intermediate students and families will have the opportunity to meet their new principal at 5 p.m.. although school officials say that is subject to change based on hiring.