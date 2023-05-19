Surry County Schools names Volunteer of the Year

Pictured is Beth Jewell, 2023 Surry County Schools Volunteer of the Year.
<p>Beth Jewell, center, poses for a group photo with volunteers from throughout the Surry County School system.</p>

Beth Jewell has been named as the 2023 Surry County Schools Volunteer of the Year by officials with the school system.

School officials said that each year individual schools select one volunteer to represent them and to compete for the title of Surry County Schools Volunteer of the Year. Jewell volunteers at Pilot Mountain Elementary.

Principal Sandra Clement said, “As a former teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, Jewell is familiar with our students and staff. She has two grandsons here, one in pre-k and one in first grade. Her volunteer hours are in those classrooms where she reads to students, plays at centers, assists in projects, and conducts First Step lessons with first-grade students. She is super quiet and extremely fast. She has a sense of urgency when it comes to helping students improve their reading skills. When Pilot Mountain Elementary School voted on our Volunteer of the Year, Beth Jewell was presented with flowers and told how many hours she had worked; she asked, “Are you sure I worked that many hours? It doesn’t seem like it.”

Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves thanked Surry County School System volunteers at the recent program honoring them.

“Surry County Schools is so fortunate to have so many volunteers in our schools working with our students. We are grateful that you are here this afternoon as the representatives for your school. We are grateful that you return day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year to donate your time and energy to the success of our students.”