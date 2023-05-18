Public hearing on city budget on tap tonight

Citizens have the opportunity to weigh in on Mount Airy’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year during a public hearing today at the Municipal Building.
It will be held as part of a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, and is a requirement before the budget can be adopted.
Two issues that normally generate citizen comments — proposed property tax hikes or increased water-sewer charges — are not on the table in the preliminary spending plan for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1.
However, there have been rumblings about a reduction in operational funding proposed for outside organizations such as the Surry Arts Council and the Mount Airy Public Library, which while not part of the city government occupy municipal-owned buildings.
This is expected to produce a bevy of public hearing speakers tonight, based on recent history.
Mount Airy officials traditionally have provided yearly allocations to those entities, recognizing their importance as tourism draws and the cultural value each provides to the community.
Assistance also has been given to Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for the same reasons, along with the Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Mount Airy-Surry County Airport.
Major cuts in operational funding from the city government are proposed for the next fiscal year. A similar scenario unfolded during last year’s budget season which drew a crowd to City Hall to protest the situation during the annual public hearing on the package.
Under the preliminary spending plan for 2023-2024, special appropriations to outside agencies are proposed at $3,750 for the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, $5,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, $43,750 to the Surry Arts Council (plus $32,750 for maintenance) and $51,825 for the Mount Airy Public Library (plus $60,750 for maintenance).
Back to the future?
Turning back the clock to last year, in lieu of a special appropriation, $206,996 was proposed for much-needed repairs to the Andy Griffith Playhouse housing the Surry Arts Council, and $197,322 for the library under the same scenario.
There was no financial support included for the operational, non-building needs of the Surry Arts Council, library and museum.
This sparked a community furor that manifested itself at the 2022 budget hearing held on June 2.
Facing a crowd ready to unleash its dissatisfaction — in an election year no less — the commissioners voted to restore the operational funding to the arts group, library and museum totaling totaling $201,150, the level of assistance provided to them in previous years.
For 2023-2024, the projected city support for the Mount Airy Rescue Squad of $3,750 and $5,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History represents reductions from the present fiscal year in each case.
Nothing is included for the airport in next year’s budget outlook.
A prelude to tonight’s hearing occurred at the commissioners’ last meeting on May 4, when David Crawford, a member of the Mount Airy Library Board, spoke during a public forum.
Crawford asked for continued city government support of the library while outlining the many services it provides to residents — without specifically mentioning any slashing of operational funding.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.