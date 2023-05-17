AES acquires company, expands footprint

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Mechanical repair technician Stan Lowe rewinds a motor at AES Inc. in this file photo.
<p>Participants of Leadership Surry County are seeing being given a tour of AES Inc. facilities, March 14, in Mount Airy. (Photo: AES, Inc</p>

On the grow again is AES Inc., an industrial equipment solutions provider based in Mount Airy, announced recently it has acquired a Georgia-based industrial electronic and mechanical equipment distributor, Wolters Motors & Drives Inc.

“We are excited to share that we have expanded by acquiring Wolters Motors & Drives out of Duluth, Georgia. This acquisition allows us to have a facility to better serve our customers in the Southeast, expand our product offerings, and expand our customer base throughout the region,” AES officials wrote.

Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Cooke of AES said, “This is an exciting time for both Wolters Motors & Drives and AES. As one unified team, we become an even stronger service provider within our industry.”

Founded in 1992, AES Inc. is a family-owned and operated company, headquartered in Mount Airy. The firm has grown to more than 120 employees who provide industrial electronic, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment repair, sales of new and used equipment, as well as electronic contract manufacturing services to a global customer base.

The acquisition of Wolters Motors & Drives aligns well with their current business model and ongoing strategy of growth. Cooke said, “This acquisition will allow AES Inc. not only to have a physical presence for our customers in Georgia, and neighboring areas, but to also strengthen our distribution services.”

He said that existing clients of Wolters will enjoy the benefits of working with “our expanded and talented workforce” as well as seeing a user-friendly web-based customer portal, and a regional pick and delivery service, “to name a few.”

The growth means Cooke and his team can increase the products offered to AES customers while increasing its customer base, which is predominately found in the Southeast.

Founded in 1968, Wolters Motors & Drives has been a distributor of industrial equipment. It is a family-owned and operated company. Wolters are authorized distributors of a variety of industrial equipment brands, including Baldor, WEG, Tech Top, Leeson, Lenze, Bodine, Brook Crompton and Century and has a strong presence throughout the region.

“Owners Scott and Christine Blake have built an incredible business on the foundation of providing high-quality products and a customer-centric focus. We, at AES, plan to continue that same level of customer service and provide high-quality products that customers of Wolters have grown to know and love,” Cooke said.

He said the plan is to maintain the existing facility in Georgia and welcome the Wolters team to AES. “We plan to add new positions to the Duluth, Georgia, location including drivers to pick-up and deliver for AES and Wolters customers, a branch manager, and electronic repair technicians.”