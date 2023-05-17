Poor state of Spencer’s Dye House prompting new plan

May 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
This is an aerial view of the Cube Building area of the former Spencer’s textile mill property which is the focus of new design plans. The Sparger Building planned for a Marriott Tribute Hotel is visible at the top.

Mount Airy officials have approved an architectural agreement with a Virginia firm to update redevelopment drawings for a portion of the former Spencer’s mill property due to the declining condition and anticipated removal of a structure there.

The Dye House has been mentioned in recent years as part of overall plans to find new uses for the former manufacturing facilities owned by the city government since 2014. So far this has included the development of market-rate apartments and loft condominiums and a planned Marriott Tribute Hotel and market center.

A third redevelopment phase has been eyed for what are known as the Cube and Cube Annex, located to the rear of the hotel site that faces Willow Street, along with the Dye House. This includes the proposed Mount Airy-Surry County Visitor Center and Conference Center including chamber, economic-development and other space along with a farmers market.

But the poor condition of the Dye House has caused it to be removed from the mix and is prompting municipal officials to seek an updated conceptual design for the site.

“It has deteriorated to a degree that it might need to be torn down in the next year,” City Manager Stan Farmer explained Tuesday.

In response, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted on May 4 to approve a contract with the Thompson and Litton engineering and architectural firm of Radford, Virginia, to prepare updated drawings, on top of previous design work here by that firm.

The cost for this could total up to $19,000, which will come from $2 million in state grant funding awarded last summer to Mount Airy for further redevelopment of former Spencer’s property.

Farmer says the added architectural services will include new exterior renderings for the Cube and Annex facilities, necessitated by the proposed removal of the Dye House on the east side of the Cube Building.

“These will be used to show the hotel developers a concept plan of how this area could possibly appear in the future and that it is still a welcoming environment aesthetically from the Marriott Tribute Hotel and plaza,” Farmer stated in a memo to the mayor and commissioners.

“In addition, there will be a new elevation view with latest concept changes for the south side (main entrance) of the Cube Building.”

The present concept for the Dye House, which exists as a two-story 10,000-square-foot addition to the Cube Building, includes a plaza area and other features.

To facilitate the plans, Thompson and Litton will make a site visit to further investigate the impact of the Dye House demolition on the potential redevelopment of the Cube Building and Annex, according to contract documents.

Farmer advised Tuesday that he is pleased with recent progress by Sunhouse Hospitality, LLC of Cary, an entity that entered into a development agreement with the city government to make the Marriott a reality.

“The developer is moving forward,” he said of that group. “I wish they were moving a little faster, but they are moving forward.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.