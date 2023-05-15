Johnson named top advisor among Tar Heel Junior Historians

At the annual Tar Heel Junior Historians conference held in Raleigh recently Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s Program Director Cassandra Johnson won the Advisor of the Year award for her work with the Jessie Franklin Pioneers.

“Cassandra has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Junior Historians not only have awesome projects for the conference but also engaging meetings on a weekly basis,” musuem officials said of her work. “Cassandra first started at the museum on March 1, 2022. With a Bachelor of Science in Environmental studies and an inspiring drive, Cassandra has amped up the museum’s program department and created a collaborative environment for individuals wanting to work with the museum.

We are so thankful to have her as part of the museum team. If you’re out, stop by and give her a congratulations and check out all the awesome new programming and upcoming camps.”