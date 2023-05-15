Fargo fundraising push continues

The Chestnut Ridge Gospel Choir performed Saturday at Slate Mountain Baptist Church in Mount Airy as part of a musical jamboree to raise money for the Donna Fargo mural in downtown Mount Airy.
Sylvia Lowry, daughter Jennie Lowry of Olde Mill Music in Mount Airy, and Calvin Vaughn - a Fargo relative - lead the crowd “Daddy Sang Bass.”
Steve Marshall and Highroad are seeing during the fundraising event for the Donna Fargo mural held Saturday in Mount Airy.
There was ample opportunity to “Come Let Your Light Shine” at a gospel jamboree held Saturday at Slate Mountain Baptist to raise funds for the future Donna Fargo Mural in downtown Mount Airy.
The gospel event had donation boxes for offerings towards the project that will place a new mural on the exterior wall of Walker’s Soda Fountain building on North Main Street, the former location of Lamm Drug.
After a strong initial fundraising push drove donations, unfortunately the pace has slowed, and the jamboree and an event next week are trying to stoke the fires of interest for the Fargo mural.
Slate Mountain pastor Chris McMillian shared a similar message saying that people, especially young ones, need to have their fires of faith stoked from time to time – an evening of gospel and praise would be a great remedy.
Jennie Lowry emceed the event and invited her mother, former Surry County educator Sylvia Lowry to join in with her to get things kicked off. A selection of gospel, bluegrass, and of course one of Fargo’s songs had those in attendance clapping, stomping feet, and sometimes following the lead of local man-about-town Calvin Vaughn in the male part of “Daddy Sang Bass.”
Folks know of Steve Marshall and Highroad, and Billy C. Smith cracked jokes and sang his famous hit “Christmas in Mount Airy,” however there was fresh talent on display as well. Young pianist Jansen Huff dazzled on the keys, songbirds Kinston Nichols and Cassidy Mills showed off their vocal chops, and the Chestnut Ridge Gospel Choir raised their voices loudly in songs of praise.
Smith said that he may have been concerned about the future of local music after he and musicians like Rees pass away, but he said after hearing the talented young performers he is not worried.
Lowry told the crowd that the goal for the Fargo Mural is $45,000 of which they have cash on hand of roughly $23,000. There is little danger of the project note moving forward according to one of the organizers, Donna Hiatt, who said there is enough to pay for muralist Jeks and that those pesky pledged, but not received, donations will find their way into the project’s coffers soon.
One problem organizers are having is they cannot ask the Surry County Commissioners, just as an example, for a specific dollar amount for a project they do not yet have a total cost for. That would mean walking with a hat in hand, but no specific dollar amount.
For that reason, Hiatt said she is grateful to the City of Mount Airy who she said has stepped up in a big way. Even without a direct dollar donation the city has gone above and beyond to help with the preparation of Canteen Alley for work to begin – a date soon approaching.
Just like Donna Fargo, the organizing group keeps trucking along with their next Fargo event, An Evening of Donna Fargo’s Reflection in Word and Music, to be held Tuesday, May 23, at the Blue Bear Café at Mount Airy High School, located at 1011 N. South St.
While known as a songstress, Fargo has written and had published several books and a line of signature greeting cards that convey her charm and wisdom.
Fargo’s words will be brought to life at the Reflection in Word and Music with readings from Millie Hiatt, David Dixon, Kelly Epperson, Calvin Vaughn, Jane Tesh, Norm Schultz, Brack Llewellyn, Niya Smith, and Deborah Cochran.
The Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School band will perform, and Emmy Smith will perform the best known of Fargo’s songs “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.”
Donations for the Donna Fargo mural are still gladly being accepted at all First Community Bank branches in Mount Airy, and by following the QR code, or www.facebook.com/donnafargomural.