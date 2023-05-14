Foundation awards mini-grants to area teachers

Britney Shelton, at Rockford Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Annette Reece, Franklin Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Annie East, Pilot Mountain Middle School, with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Caleb Whitaker and Jeff Edwards, Meadowview Magnet Middle
Blair Lambert, Flat Rock Elementary School, with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Jamie Mosley, at Gentry Middle School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Hannah Bowman and Rachel King, at White Plains Elementary School, pose with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Laken Simpson, Copeland Elementary School, was a recipient of a mini-grant from the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation.
Lori Hiatt, at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Paula Sigmon, of Pilot Mountain Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Sharia Templeton, Franklin Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Rita Johnson, Copeland Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Victoria Calhoun, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
Sydney McKeaver, Dobson Elementary School, poses with members of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation and her students after learning she had won a mini-grant from the foundation.
The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation recently awarded 2023 Enhanced Learning Mini-Grants to 17 teachers at eleven different schools. All totaled, there were 15 grants presented by the foundation’s grant team.
Twenty applications were received and read in late April by a committee, which included foundation board members Chairperson John Priddy, Graham Atkinson, Brent McKinney, Sue Stone; Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Director Margaret Spicer; Secondary Curriculum Coach Dr. Shelley Goins; Superintendent and School Board Administrative Assistant Kim Freeman; Surry Yadkin EMC Communications Specialist Kasey Martin; and foundation Managing Director Ashley Mills. The funding total of the mini-grants is more than $11,000.
The 2023 Enhanced Learning Mini-Grant recipients are:
● Blair Lambert, Flat Rock Elementary – Magic Book Bus Summer Literacy Program
● Lori Hiatt, Cedar Ridge Elementary – Making Melodies with Recorders and Keyboards
● Victoria Calhoun, Cedar Ridge Elementary – Panthers On the Prowl
● Annette Reece, Franklin Elementary – Coding with Tale-Bots!
● Sharia Templeton, Franklin Elementary – Principal’s Book of the Month Leadership Club
● Jamie Mosley, Gentry Middle – Rev Up Your Learning
● Caleb Whitaker and Jeff Edwards, Meadowview Magnet Middle – Modeling Middle School Science
● Paula Sigmon, Pilot Mountain Elementary – Wild About Animals
● Rita Johnson, Copeland Elementary – Break the Screen Routine
● Annie East, Pilot Mountain Middle – I Can Build It!
● Britney Shelton, Rockford Elementary – STEMing into Emotional Awareness
● Laken Simpson, Copeland Elementary – We All Scream for 3D
● Amy Edwards, Dobson Elementary – SPIKEing Interest in Coding and Robotics
● Sydney McKeaver, Dobson Elementary – The Tiger Den for Outdoor Learning
● Rachel King and Hannah Bowman, White Plains Elementary – Sensory Pathways and Bins for Student Success
Each project must directly involve and benefit students, support the overall goals of the classroom, support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, reading achievement goals, and/or the arts. Award-winning teachers must complete the project within the next school year.
Caleb Whitaker at Meadowview Magnet Middle School said, “Students will begin learning the basics of chemistry with the equipment in this project in a hands-on way. I hope we can prepare them for chemistry classes in high school.”
The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation is committed to investing in education and affecting the lives of students through educational experiences inside and outside the classroom as well as investing in teaching professionals. For more information about the foundation, contact Mills at 336-386-8211 or visit scsfoundation.org.