RidgeCrest recognized for program

May 13, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0

Senior Living Communities was recently awarded the Argentum Best of the Best Award for the company’s emPowerD Wellness Program. Officials with RidgeCrest said the company developed the emPowerD program to support residents and their loved ones affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Senior Living Communities developed the program in early 2021 to support residents — which Senior Living Communities refer to as members — in combating the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. Focusing on the whole person, from physical wellness to mental health, emPowerD incorporates circuit training, support groups, and educational programs for residents and their loved ones.

The company received its recognition on May 8 at the 2023 Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo in New Orleans.