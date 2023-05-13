Nurse practitioner joins Northern

Don’L “Zack” Blevins, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), has joined the clinical team of Northern Urgent Care, a division of Northern Regional Hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with non-emergency injuries and conditions.
The 35-year-old nurse practitioner brings years of emergency/critical-care nursing and EMT experience to his new position.
Blevins believes his career in healthcare was almost pre-ordained since it aligns comfortably with his strong Christian faith and personality that helps him relate to patients in a positive, trusting manner. “I try to meet my patients where they are at that particular point in their lives, and then take the time needed to share my medical knowledge and recommendations with them,” said Blevins. “I enjoy talking with people and believe that patient education is a vital part of my nursing role. I always see my patients as whole individuals; not just another case.”
Born on a military base in Louisiana, Blevins was raised and educated in North Carolina when his parents – both U.S. Air Force veterans — eventually resettled in the Dobson area. Blevins believes he inherited a love of education from his mother, an educator; and his passion for achieving excellence in his work from his father, a successful business owner. After graduating from Surry Central High School, the young Blevins dipped his toes into the construction business. “After doing construction for a couple of years, I decided to go back to school … and I’ve never regretted that decision,” he said with a laugh.
His pathway to nursing began as a certified EMT-paramedic with several companies, including Wake County Emergency Medical Services in Raleigh — the top-ranked EMS agency in the nation for select survival outcomes.
“My challenging experiences as an emergency medical technician and then a paramedic set the foundation for the rest of my career,” he said. In addition to developing and fine-tuning basic clinical knowledge and skills, his field experience also gave him some special memories. On two separate occasions, he delivered healthy newborns – both of whom refused to wait for their moms to get to the nearest hospital. “I delivered a baby boy in Surry County while enroute to the hospital; and, two years later, a baby girl in her home in Raleigh,” he recalled. “You really want your career to mean something – and those surprising, twice-in-a-lifetime deliveries were truly meaningful moments.”
After earning an associate degree in nursing from Excelsior College in 2014, the newly-minted nurse continued his studies at Liberty University – where, three years later, he was awarded a bachelor of science in nursing degree. While advancing his formal studies, he provided care to critically ill patients in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and the Cardiac ICU at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
“As a nurse in an ICU setting, you sometimes have a patient who passes away,” he said, his voice turning soft. “And, in those immediate first moments – when your patient’s whole family is in the room and you’re the only person they have a connection with – being able to transfer your focus to the care and comfort of the family is really special. But that’s what we healthcare providers do – we’re there for our patients and families from the first moments of life to the last moments of life, and all points in between.”
Blevins has also worked as a critical care travel nurse in various healthcare facilities throughout the Piedmont; and was most recently employed as a family nurse practitioner at Novant Health Extended Care – Surry Medical Associates in Mount Airy.
Blevins said he is eager to be part of the Northern Urgent Care team, where he will handle a full spectrum of non-emergency conditions and complications – from respiratory ailments to broken bones to surface cuts requiring stitches. “I look forward to assessing, diagnosing, and providing my patients with prompt and compassionate care – with a focus on health promotion and disease prevention,” he said.
Married nearly 10 years to wife Candace, the couple has two young children: 5-year-old daughter River, and 3-year-old son Waylon. “We like to be outside,” said Blevins, when describing his family’s sense of adventure for camping, fishing, and hiking in some of the more popular areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the Appalachian Trail.
Northern Urgent Care is open seven days a week. Walk-ins without an appointment are welcome; the website also offers the ability to check wait times and to select a spot in line before arriving at the practice. Call Northern Urgent Care at 336-719-7200 or visit at 119 Welch Road in Mount Airy or online at choosenorthern.org/hospital-services/urgent-care/
# # #