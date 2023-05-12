Murder suspect jailed for trespassing on day of slaying

During last week’s budget planning session, the Surry County Fire Chiefs Council, represented by Chief Jonathan Sutphin of Westfield Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), presented an update on their plan to add paid staff to volunteer fire departments around the county.

Last year the board approved five paid staff and since implementation of the program in September. Sutphin said since then the rate of calls receiving no response dropped considerably.

The board was directed to look at data from the stations that were among those to have received the first paid members of volunteer fire houses. In Pilot Mountain, after adding a paid staff member station 66 saw their non-response rate drop to 33.7%; prior to the addition of staff, it was nearly 50%.

Reducing that number by 27%, “That’s huge. Think about it, if someone is having a heart attack, paid staff can go and start CPR,” he reminded the board of a nasty house fire earlier that day in the Pilot Mountain area, “From the time that the paid staff got there from the time of dispatch, it was prett shorty but look at the damage that was done and we’re talking seconds, not minutes.”

As the chief of Westfield VFD, Sutphin said they are running roughly 450 calls a year, his pager may go off once a day. He said to consider Franklin VFD are running over a much higher call volume including 172 fire alarms responses alone. Pause and consider every fire alarm at three schools needs a response with corresponding mutual aid rolling from another district until all clear is given: that takes personnel.

“I’m here to tell you that 1,113 calls at Franklin is outrageous, we told you how many calls the city is handling and they got ten people. He’s trying to do it his hardest at Franklin with one paid staffer — that’s a lot. You burn out volunteers quick,” Sutphin said.

When Westfield VFD recently got called to a wreck on US 52, he said, “We’re third of fourth in line for 52, but that’s how many calls they were running. They had to page us in — we’re fifteen minutes away from 52.”

Some of the burnout comes from repeating the same calls to the same home. “Why are calls going up? What do you attribute that to as our population is declining?” Chairman Eddie Harris asked.

Commissioner Van Tucker dialed in further, “What is it, older folks, are we talking drugs, what is it?”

Repeat calls for drugs and drug overdoses are among the top repeat calls, but also some people are using 911 for in home triage to see if they need to go seek the next level of care, others call EMS for mobility issues like falling or needing assistance lifting a loved one, but also fire calls have gone up.

Paid staff yields results

Chief Sutphin said looking at the data opened his eyes tremendously to the benefit of adding even one paid staff member to a volunteer fire department. Skull Camp VFD responded to 118 calls in three months, 76 of those (64.4%) were responded to by the paid staff member; during that period at Bannertown VFD it was 157 calls to 84 paid responses (53%).

“If you start taking the raw data from those five departments that got paid staff last year, you’re at 50% of the calls being run in this county has paid staff running it,” Sutphin said.

“Not just any volunteer off the street, these are trained volunteers who know what they are doing and that can go to any municipal department and work there as well; but they are choosing to work in the volunteer ranks as a paid staffer.”

Last year the chief’s council recommended dividing the county up into five segments, and one of the paid staff members the county added went to a department within one of those segments. The council said that by adding three more paid staff members, they will have two paid staff in each of the segments.

“We would ask for these three, but if you can find any money, we would love five,” he said. “Its very important, not only to me but to these guys (the chiefs council) that we knew when the pager goes off that we got someone going; the more help we can get the better. We’ve got to keep our citizens safe and protected as good as we can.”

Harris said there is no responsibility greater than public health and safety. “You have to take it very seriously, people’s lives depend on it. I try to defend the taxpayer and see that the taxpayer’s money is spent wisely, that’s part of the job, but heath and safety are the two paramount things in this county and without the volunteers we couldn’t do it.”

“We’ve heard about the volunteers… even paid employees with EMS, DSS, sheriff’s office – we struggle to hire people let alone recruit volunteers. It’s an epidemic not only in this county but around the state and it concerns us,” Tucker said.

“I don’t know where the magic threshold is which the taxpayer and the county citizens’ needs will meet…but there is going to come a day when there is going to have to be some reckoning there, something is going to have to change,” he said.

The trajectory of an aging population, slowing local birth rate, young people moving away to be replaced with retirees, and a decline in volunteerism means the needs of the citizens versus the capacity of the current model to provide the services are moving goalposts that are inching further apart.

Tucker looked to the horizon at a future in transition thanks to the recent about-face of the Republican party in Raleigh. If the plan to expand Medicaid goes through, he noted that 42.3% of the county will be eligible which creates, “a balancing act for this board. We have the same problems of different ends,” he said, referring to scarcity.

“Not just being able to recruit volunteers and the ability to hire people, but our local source of revenue is becoming harder to keep up with the need we have.”

Sutphin told the commissioners he knows how budgeting goes. “I know that with the county, school system, and any other job things happen and jobs can be cut, but we’re asking you not to cut those existing paid positions, these are hardworking folks who go out and do the job a lot people won’t do.”

To that Commissioner Mark Marion said, “I heard a rumor that the commissioners were going to do away with the paid fireman…. That was the rumor. I told them I have no intention of that.”