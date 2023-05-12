Murder suspect jailed for trespassing on day of slaying

May 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Thursday, May 4 was a busy day for Daniel Joseph Murphy, who not only is accused of murdering another man that afternoon but also had been jailed on trespassing and drug charges earlier, records show.

Murphy allegedly killed Bobby Wayne Sizemore, 55, inside the latter’s home at 338 Durham St in Mount Airy, with the discovery of his body by an unidentified female reported to city police shortly before 2 p.m. on May 4.

Early on the morning before Sizemore’s death, Murphy, 40 — who is listed as homeless — had made his way to the residence of a relative on Andrews Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department arrest reports. This is one street over from where Sizemore lived in the vicinity of Rockford Street United Methodist Church.

Murphy had been notified not to be on the Andrews Street property earlier that morning by the resident at that location, police records state. And his appearance there led to officers responding and arresting him on a second-degree trespassing charge at 4:30 a.m.

The homeless man also was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a routine search as part of the arrest procedure. The marijuana was found in a sock.

This led to Murphy being taken to the Surry County Jail shortly after 6 a.m., where he was held under a $500 secured bond.

Murphy was released from custody later that day, although the timing of this in relation to Sizemore’s slaying was unclear Friday.

Police Chief Dale Watson said earlier this week that Murphy “was a person of interest from the start” in the investigation of Sizemore’s death. The two men were described as acquaintances.

Murphy was arrested on the murder charge Monday and jailed without privilege of bond, after the results of an autopsy showed Sizemore’s death was intentional in nature.

Sizemore suffered a fatal head wound, but the police chief has said it was not known what type of weapon might have been used.

A woman who had gone to Sizemore’s residence on May 4 ran from the house screaming hysterically, a neighbor on Durham Street has said, leading to police being notified.

Murphy is facing a scheduled court appearance Monday in Dobson.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.