Cana man faces abduction, five more felonies following manhunt

May 11, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

A Cana man has been charged with abduction and five additional felonies following a manhunt Thursday in the Cana section of Carroll County.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, his department received a call May 11 in the area of Paul’s Creek Road in Cana in reference to an abduction. Kemp said responding deputies found a 24-year-old female, who advised that a male she didn’t know was inside her residence when she arrived home.

“The male assaulted her and forced her into her vehicle against her will,” Kemp said. “Due to the nature of the incident, deputies on scene contacted the Carroll County Criminal Investigation Division. The victim provided investigators with a very detailed description of the subject. Based on the description from the victim and information provided by other residents in the area, identification of the suspect was made and deputies began to attempt to locate the subject. The male subject was identified as Don Jones, 35, of Cana. Jones had taken the victim’s vehicle. Warrants were obtained on Mr. Jones, and he has been charged with abduction, five additional felony offenses and one misdemeanor. Deputies located Mr. Jones near the Bear Trail and Timber Road intersection. He was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Jones is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.”

According to the New River Valley Regional Jail’s website, Jones faces charges of grand larceny auto theft, brandishing a weapon or pointing a firearm, burglary in a dwelling at night with intent to commit a felony or larceny with a deadly weapon, assault on law enforcement/fire/rescue personnel, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, assault with a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, and sexual assault by force, threat or intimidation.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Carroll County Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, Galax Police Department, Twin County 911 Dispatch, and the citizens of Carroll County for their assistance,” Kemp said.

Earlier in the day May 11, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted that it was attempting to locate a suspect from an earlier incident in the Cana area. It advised citizens that warrants had been obtained, that it was believed the subject was contained to a perimeter area, and to expect a heavy police presence in the area.