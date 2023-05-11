National Association of University Women honors local women

May 11, 2023 John Peters News 0

Glorious ‘church hats’ were on full display on a recent Saturday as the local branch of the National Association of University Women continued its celebration of the ‘church hat’ tradition in the African American community.

The group’s annual Phenomenal Women’s luncheon, which had been paused during the pandemic, resumed on April 29 at the J.J. Jones Auditorium with the theme ‘Crowns: A Tribute to our Legacy of Church Hats.’ The event highlighted the history of the church hat and was preceded by a ‘History of Church Hats’ presentation on April 1, at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History that the group co-sponsored as part of the museum’s History Talks series.

The April 29 event had the dual purpose of raising funds for the organization’s scholarship fund and highlighting ‘Phenomenal Women’ in the community that exemplify the spirit of excellence embodied by poet, author, actress and civil rights activist, the late Maya Angelou.

Recipients of the Phenomenal Women award were recognized for their contributions in the areas of: Altruism – Michelle Jackson; Art – Hilda Willi; Community – Jesse Carol Patton and Keely Snow; and Education – Opal Sue Watkins.

Awardees were presented certificates of achievement by Angela Carter. Jettie Helton, a beloved centenarian, was recognized in memoriam and special recognition was given to Cassandra Johnson of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Branch founder and charter member Cheryl “Yellow Fawn” Scott was memorialized and the scholarship was renamed in her honor.

The program included poetry written and presented by local student Niya Smith, rousing spirituals by Donnie Nicholson and Betty France, theme declaration and an entertaining audience participation segment by program chair Shepaille Dobson.

The speaker of the hour was Prophetess Doris Best of Lovells Chapel Church and International Ministries, who gave a presentation titled “When Faith and Fashion Become One” and took the group to church with prayer and song. The program concluded with an artful rendition of Angelou’s poem; “Phenomenal Woman” presented by Marie Nicholson.

Many women in attendance donned hats that had belonged to their mothers or other cherished women in their lives. A special display featured a variety of hats, some decades old, with diverse styles and colors that had belonged to individual’s mothers or other sheroes and loved ones.

The National Association of University Women is an international civic organization founded at Howard University in 1910 that focuses on education, community development and veteran affairs. The local branch is headed by Adreann Belle and has awarded more than $11,000 in scholarships to local young women. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to: NAUW PO Box 125, Mount Airy, NC 27041.