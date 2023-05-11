Childress to give photography presentation

May 11, 2023 John Peters Arts, News 0

Billy Childress will give a photography presentation and workshop with a question-and-answer session in the Betty Wright Room at the new Arts Center on Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. The presentation is hosted by the Mount Airy Photography Club with funding from the Grassroots Program of the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The presentation is free.

“Photographer Billy Childress embodies the carefree lifestyle of a man on the road, going from town to town photographing along the way,” the photography club said in announcing the upcoming presentation. “He has taken that approach to his visual observations of the life around him and his subjects. His unique depiction of certain subcultures is refreshing and powerful.”

“I like to get to know the people I photograph,” he said of his work. “Hanging out, having a conversation with my subjects is just as important as the finished image.”

”That same approach comes into play in the planning stages,” the local club leaders said. “Billy takes great care in location selection, time of day, and authenticity. He attention to detail is unparalleled making the shoot day just flow.”

Childress photographs for Harley Davidson, Winston, Kawasaki, NHTSA, High Country, Asheville, John Deere Kids, Nester Hosiery, Southern Gentlemen, and many other organizations.

“It’s important to me to make sure my subjects don’t get distracted with all the things going on behind the camera. I want the process to be invisible,” he said of his work. That attention to detail transfers to post production where Childress oversees all the subjective work done in the final stages. It is important to him to deliver exactly what he was thinking visually.

Childress has recently moved from Raleigh to Mount Airy, his hometown.

For additional information contact kennyhooker@roadrunner.com or 743-444-1379.