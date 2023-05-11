Police reports

May 10, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An incident at Walmart last Saturday afternoon resulted in a man being jailed under a $29,000 secured bond, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Alfredo Daniel Pacheco, 28, listed as a homeless city resident, initially came under law enforcement scrutiny during a larceny investigation at the store.

Pacheco fled the scene on foot, but subsequently was located on Park Drive nearby and placed under arrest.

He was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; larceny; possession of stolen property; and shoplifting/concealment in connection with the incident at Walmart, and also found to be the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County.

Those had been issued on Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 of last year. Pacheco is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 5.

• Food Lion on West Lebanon Street was the scene of a larceny last Friday night.

The crime involved an unknown suspect walking out of the store pushing a shopping cart filled with merchandise without paying. The cart contained miscellaneous food and drink items with a total value of $179, police records state.

• A license plate, number TKL1664, was discovered stolen Saturday from the residence of Tiffany Nichole Hazel on Arlington Street, where the tag was taken from her 2010 Mazda.

• Terry Leon Barr II, 31, of 237 Atkins Lane, was served with an outstanding warrant for a charge of assault on a female on April 28.

It had been filed on April 16 with Sarah Lowry as the complainant. Barr was released on a written promise to be in District Court on Wednesday of this week.