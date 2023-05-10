Wright honored for preservation efforts

Over the years, Betty Wright has done much to preserve older buildings in Mount Airy without expecting anything in return — but she now has received a special honor from municipal officials for her tireless efforts in this regard.
“She has made a difference in what our city looks like today,” Mayor Jon Cawley said in presenting Wright with the AGORA Award. It is given by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and mayor in recognition of those who have benefited the community in extremely meaningful ways.
“Without her involvement, persistence and wisdom our city would look much different,” Cawley said of Wright’s work in helping to perpetuate local buildings that are historically and architecturally significant.
She received the award during a meeting last Thursday night, accompanied by a standing ovation from an appreciative audience in council chambers of the Municipal Building.
Wright is the second recipient of the AGORA Award, created earlier this year to “celebrate people who love our community and make it better,” Cawley said. The honor is named for a Greek word that designates a place and a special sense of togetherness and bond within it created through deeds such as hers.
Robbie Curlee was the first recipient of the AGORA award, for his volunteer work as a photographer which has aided tourism and other activities locally.
“A real force”
The mayor described Wright, 92, as the first lady of historic preservation work in Mount Airy, who has been motivated by love rather than personal gain. “Normally, when you love something, it looks easy and you’re really good at it,” he commented.
“She has been a real force in restoring the William Alfred Moore House,” Cawley said of a structure on Moore Avenue built around 1862 which is the oldest-known one in Mount Airy.
Other worthwhile properties around town which have been preserved through Wright’s efforts include the Nita Webb House on West Lebanon Street; the Mount Airy Masonic Lodge; and the Satterfield House, the first deeded to an African-American in Surry County; among others.
“And she has been an adviser to many young homeowners” where older houses are involved, Cawley added, along with helping business owners in such cases.
Wright has been the “go-to” person for all things related to preservation in Mount Airy, the mayor summed up in presenting her with the AGORA Award — accompanied by his reading of a certification of recognition honoring the city woman’s achievements.
It states that she “has been instrumental in championing the need for and appreciation of historic preservation” and “is especially passionate about historic properties around Mount Airy.”
Wright served on the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission for several years and continues to have “a huge impact” on the community, the city document states.
“Ms. Wright helped foster a sense of community while improving the city by donating her time, skills and preservation efforts to make Mount Airy a better place,” it continues. “Ms. Wright sees the beauty in older architecture and encourages others to preserve Mount Airy’s historic homes and buildings.”
“You and your family have made Mount Airy a better place for all of us to live,” the mayor told the award recipient.
In reaction to the honor, Wright credited the support of others in contributing to preservation victories in Mount Airy.
“It’s home — and we love our home,” said the longtime local resident, who was accompanied at the meeting by group of family members and friends.
In addition to Cawley, accolades came from the board for Wright’s leadership in historic awareness.
“She is one special lady,” Commissioner Marie Wood said, “quite an amazing person.”
The AGORA Award is not the first honor bestowed on Betty Wright.
In 2017, she received the Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit, a state honor given by Preservation North Carolina which is named for a noted historian and preservationist in New Bern.
It goes to individuals who demonstrate a genuine commitment to historic preservation through extraordinary leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion and personal participation.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.