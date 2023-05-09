Phatt City, Envision coming to Blackmon

May 9, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
<p>Phatt City will be on stage a the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show which starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Submitted photo)</p>

A couple of local favorites will perform this weekend at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Envision will take the stage on Friday and Phatt City will play on Saturday. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

“Envision’s stage show is as exciting to watch as it is to dance to, covering hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, all the way up to the contemporary sound of Today’s Top 40,” organizers at the Surry Arts Council say. The arts council sponsors the summer concert series.

“Although specializing as a party band, the band’s repertoire encompasses a wide variety of musical styles, including R&B, beach, Motown/oldies, pop, dance, funk, and jazz.”

Phatt City is a nine-member band “that plays the best of beach, R&B, and dance music. Phatt City draws inspiration from the bands Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the energetic audiences that attend their concerts,” arts council officials said.

Admission to the show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concert to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org