May 8, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

A group that owns the historic Edwards-Franklin House, located on Haystack Road west of Mount Airy, this weekend will begin an open house series to the public for 2023.

This is a free event to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The Edwards-Franklin House was constructed in 1799 and is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont. The house was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin.

It was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur. The house features many unique architectural components.

“We hope the public will join us in learning about and touring this historic treasure,” urged Dr. Annette Ayers, the group’s president.

Attendance was good for open house events last year, Ayers added, including both first-time and returning visitors.

Other Surry County Historical Society events are upcoming, including:

•Additional open house dates for 2023 of July 8-9, Aug. 12-13 and Sept. 9-10. The hours for all the open house events are 1 to 5 p.m.

• On June 10, the Surry County Historical Society will participate in the Ground Steak Festival to be held in Dobson from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The group is slated to operate a sonker booth and a publication booth during that event.

• On Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., Rodney Pell, a historian and expert on Meshack Franklin, will present a program on the “Life of Meshack Franklin,” a noted state and national political figure. Sept. 17 is Meshack Franklin’s birthday and guests will be served birthday cake in celebration of the event at the Edwards-Franklin House where he resided.

• On Oct. 7, the annual Sonker Festival will be held at the Edwards-Franklin House from noon to 4 p.m.

Additional events are planned by the Historical Society for November and December, which will be announced.