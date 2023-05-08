Pilot Mountain ready for Mayfest

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It is altogether fitting and proper that what is considered the mother of all events in Pilot Mountain will be held during the Mother’s Day Weekend this Friday through Sunday.

“This is our 40th one,” said Michelle Fallin of the Pilot Mountain Civic Club, longtime sponsor of the festival held in downtown Pilot Mountain which many consider the unofficial kickoff of the spring and summer seasons in this area.

Fallin reminded Monday that the gathering was cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19 before returning in 2022, and organizers are readying for another normal — and successful — year.

The event will be situated along West Main and adjoining streets, offering an array of arts and craft vendors, live music, food, activities including games and general-all-around fun that typically attracts more than 30,000 people to town.

One barometer of Mayfest’s healthy recovery from the coronavirus halt is the participation by one of its key sectors.

“We have the most craft vendors signed up this year than we have ever had before,” said Fallin, whose experiences with Mayfest date to its start. “I would say 115.”

That number also includes some new participants, in addition to commercial/retail vendor stations to operate during the event and about 14 food booths. Around 200 total exhibitors are expected to be on hand.

The official festival schedule includes Friday from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

“I think it’s important to mention that we will have our traditional opening ceremony with remarks by the mayor,” Fallin said of Evan Cockerham, Pilot Mountain’s chief executive.

The opening program Friday at noon also will feature music by kids from Mount Pilot Child Enrichment Center, with the East Surry High School Junior ROTC handling color guard honors.

“We always do that — it’s traditional,” Fallin said of the ceremony that sets the stage for the remainder of the weekend.

Beach, bluegrass, old-time, Christian and country music will be performed from the Mayfest stage during the three-day event.

Benefits community

In addition to providing an enjoyable weekend for folks in Pilot Mountain and surrounding areas, Mayfest plays a significant role in the community otherwise through the proceeds it generates.

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club uses festival vendor fees to help fund scholarships for local children and grants to non-profit organizations in the area, generally tallying between $10,000 and $15,000 in total annual assistance.

Fallin credits the long-running success of Mayfest to hard work by club members — particularly in weathering the COVID storm — along with an enthusiast team in town government which plays a key role in staging it and other events.

She also points to the growing small business segment in Pilot Mountain, including some new arrivals in recent years, which helps create the climate for an event such as Mayfest to prosper.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.