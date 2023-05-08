Dancers, vendors and more

Julio Villalon helps his daughter, Daisy Villalon, at the craft station set up in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s courtyard on Saturday as part of the Cinco de Mayo festival there.
The junior contingent of Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy were also a hit, drawing applause from the Budbreak and Cinco de Mayo celebrants Saturday in Mount Airy.
There was a definite blend of cultures in downtown Mount Airy on Saturday.
As is usually the case this time of year, there were plenty of out-of-towners on hand to visit the shops and restaurants and get a real-life Mayberry experience.
But this weekend, those visitors, as well as local residents, were treated to both the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, and the annual Wine and Craft Beer Budbreak Festival.
Nearly 300 people had visited the museum’s courtyard Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., according to Angela Yacano, a museum board member on hand to help with Saturday’s event. Inside the confines of the courtyard were a number of displays and vendors selling traditional Mexican food along with hand-made apparel, pinatas, and crafts, as well as a children’s craft and play station.
“It’s going well,” said Matthew Edwards, executive director of the museum. “It’s always a challenge doing an event within an event,” he said of the Cinco de Mayo celebration mixing with Budbreak. Both events are traditionally held the first weekend of May, but this year Edwards said the museum officially partnered with Budbreak, so that there was more exposure for the museum’s program.
The plan apparently had its intended effect. Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy, a museum-sponsored dance troupe, took center stage at the Budbreak Festival, just outside and across the street from the museum, for several dances.
The group, made up of about a dozen women adorned in brightly colored dresses, did several rousing dances in front of the main stage, with the crowd cheering and applauding.
The dance group’s junior contingent, which consists of a half dozen children clad in red and white dresses, also entertained the growing crowd on Main Street.
“The crowds really enjoyed the incredibly talented dancers,” Edwards said.
“How could they not? They’re beautiful, and so talented,” Yacano said.
Cassandra Johnson, who serves as director of education and programs at the museum, and also is one of the dancers, said the success of the day is a credit to a lot of work by museum employees and volunteers and local members of the Hispanic community.
“We’ve been able to build a really strong collaborative effort with the Hispanic community,” she said Saturday, adding that the Cinco de Mayo celebration actually began Friday night with some dancing and activities on Market Street, and continued Saturday.
In the autumn, the annual Day of the Dead observance brings even more folks — last year, she said more than 500 people came to the museum to take part in the celebration.
This year, she said Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy will again perform and will likewise hold a series of classes in the weeks leading up to the celebration. Those classes, she said, are open to anyone in the community who wishes to learn traditional Mexican dance numbers and perform them at museum events.
Two young fans at the museum were ready to join.
“The dancers,” said 4-year-old Daisy Villalon, of Dobson, when talking of her favorite part of Saturday’s celebration. “I like the dancers.”
“We have dance dresses,” her 7-year-old sister, Catalina, chimed in while showing off the brightly colored yellow and white dance dresses they wore. Catalina was quick to add she does intend to be one of the dancers one day.
“It is open to all ages, so long as you can handle the dancing,” Johnson said of the class coming up in the autumn.