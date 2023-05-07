Four join Scenic Motors team

May 7, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0
Several folks have recently joined the team at Scenic Motors in Mount.

Kevin Kemp has joined Scenic Ford Lincoln as a sales consultant.

“Kevin is brand new to the car business and has just the kind of energy we are looking for, he truly enjoys helping people find their perfect vehicle,” officials with Scenic said. On his days off he enjoys working on his vehicles along with working in his garden. He has a fiancé and two dogs that he loves spending time with.

Jared Hooper has assumed the position of finance manager at Scenic Chevrolet GMC.

“Jared is a great fit for the team and has lots of experience getting customers financed,” officials there said. On his days off he prefers to work on his favorite hobby; cars. His biggest bucket list item includes traveling to Japan and his favorite sport is college wrestling. He was born in Florida and has a pug

Brad Horton is a new sales manager at Scenic Chevrolet Buick GMC.

“He loves meeting new people and enjoys helping them on their vehicle journey,” officials there said. On his days off he looks forward to spending time with his family, wife Jill, and his two children, Brooklyn and Brady. He enjoys playing golf and hopes to go to the St. Andrews golf course.

Mike Shaw is the newest sales consultant at Scenic Subaru.

“He enjoys helping people and is very friendly, he brings a ton of experience” company officials said. “Mike used to be a paratrooper for the Army.” On his days off he takes care of chores and enjoys spending time with his son and his two schnauzers.